My main issue is with irresponsible, unthinking individuals who simply dump the e-scooter where they finish with it. Albeit in the middle of the footpath, the road verge or even laying in the roadway.
This practice endangers other footpath and/or other road users and seriously needs to be addressed as one of the major safety issues with the use of these vehicles.
Another issue that comes to mind is the reckless speeds at which some of the users of these machines travel in what should be restricted speed zones, i.e., footpaths, shopping centre car parks, shopping centre access ways etc. Can these areas be policed at all, please?
David Chapman, Ballarat North
I find e-scooters a nuisance - never parked properly, splayed across the footpaths/ nature strips etc.
They are ridden by minors without helmets or with two people on them. As for being parked in the correct 'parking places' - that is a joke. I have seen a few being ridden correctly but mainly not.
Nina Netherway, Ballarat East
I welcome the changes to the current e-scooter restrictions, as I believe that it will get people out of cars and onto alternative transport.
However, I have noticed that e-scooters and e-bikes are getting more and more powerful with higher and higher top speeds.
I think that we should require personal transport devices over a certain power level to be registered at VicRoads.
A 50cc motorbike must be registered and the driver needs a separate licence for it, however an e-bike capable of similar speeds can be ridden on the road with little oversight.
I think that the next few years will be interesting as we see how new transport solutions can fit into our current system.
Cam Dawe, Sebastopol
The issue of how the ratepayers and residents are represented needs to be addressed; Ballarat has had some councillors that have given their all for the benefit of the city.
Is it time to limit the terms of a councillor to three terms in council?
What we lack is diverse leadership within our city; some groups see the councillors as instruments of the council, rather than elected independent people representing the community.
Lately the issues of council financial surpluses, population boom, lack of infrastructure planning and why the council paying for the Commonwealth Games are some of the long-term issues we face.
By limiting the maximum term to 12 years would lead to a greater turnover of councillors, which in turn should lead to more leadership in the city.
Nick Shady, Ballarat
The city of Ballarat is going to introduce purple lid bins to put glass in.
The problem with this is this council wants to increase our rates for these bins.
Our rates are already $1800 a year and we are not getting much more than our bins being picked up. Considering my glass waste bin would be lucky to be filled twice a year, these purple lidded bins do not warrant a rate increase.
There would be a lot of ratepayers in the same situation.
How can anyone have confidence in the Ballarat council when there was so much money spent on the Gatekeepers' Cottage or on the Sturt Street bike path that hardly gets used?
This money would have been better spent on our roads.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
I am writing to express my strong objection to the proposed seven storey hotel in Lydiard Street, in Ballarat's historic centre.
As a concerned citizen and strong supporter of cultural heritage, I believe such a development would have a detrimental impact on the character and integrity of this significant site.
The historic centre of Ballarat, an important and unique part of the city's identity, has been carefully preserved through the years, and should be treated with the utmost respect.
The proposed hotel would not only be an eyesore, it would be out of scale with surrounding buildings, which its construction would seriously damage.
This would result in a loss of architectural and historical significance, and would diminish the area's cultural value not merely to the community, but to thousands of potential visitors and tourists.
In light of these concerns, I strongly urge you to reconsider this proposal.
Preservation of our cultural heritage should be a top priority, and we should work together to protect and maintain the city of Ballarat's unique character and beauty.
David Hitchins, North Carlton.
Joseph Van Dyk, Director of the developer Hygge Property proposing the Humffray Street development said the project "had broad acceptance".
But considering only the residents very close to this proposal were consulted and asked by council to lodge objections. Obviously this is not the opinion of 120,000 residents.
The "three road frontages" are Humffray Street South and Eastwood Street, at the moment they are very busy streets with traffic.
They are not roads which are meant to carry a huge increase in traffic if this proposal is accepted and the section of Porter Street in question is almost a lane-way.
He also said "the property aimed to increase housing diversity ' so they should not include offices but build apartments at a lower height, perhaps two and three-storey.
John Simpson, Ballarat.
As a CBD resident, I am occasionally asked in Sturt Street for directions.
The other day a pleasant Scottish couple commented that 'Ballarat was the most beautiful city they had seen in Australia' (having already visited Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne).
Well it won't be beautiful for much longer, if the current proposal for a seven storey hotel next to historic Lydiard St and overshadowing the railway station tower goes ahead.
The developers say this gigantic hotel is needed for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
But these Games only go for 10 days, while an ugly monstrosity will stay for years.
Historic cities are generally characterised by strict height limits and stylistic compatibility.
If Ballarat wants to continue its reputation for style and dignity, attain UNESCO World Heritage status, and attract lovers of cultural tourism.
Council should state once and for all that four storeys is the height limit in the CBD and, more importantly, enforce this ruling.
This proposal, and all similar ones, must be quickly and firmly rejected.
Darryl Cloonan, Ballarat
