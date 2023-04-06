The city's fish and chipperies are working overtime today in preparation for the biggest day on the chip shop calendar, Good Friday.
While a day of rest for most, Good Friday sees armies of people fill out fish and chip shops and fast-food restaurants to get a red meat-free feed, as anyone who has tried to get fish and chips on the day is aware.
Freshly Battered's Scott Pemberton has been working double time booking in orders for tomorrow, the fish and chip shop owners first Good Friday at the store.
To avoid painfully long wait times, which can be up to two hours, Mr Pemberton is booking in 15 minute intervals for people to pre-order their food.
Once the pre-ordered times are filled out, Mr Pemberton said the shop will have to get creative.
"We will probably be taking phone numbers so people can go out and do what they want, then we will give them a call," he said.
"It saves them waiting out the front for an hour."
All major supermarkets will be closed on Good Friday.
The Cellarbrations on Sturt Street will also be closed, and many supermarkets will have modified opening hours on Easter Monday.
Central Square and Stockland Wendouree will be closed on Good Friday.
Opening hours for many shops across the long weekend may be changed.
The UFS Sturt Street pharmacy will remain open 24 hours a day across the weekend, and the nurse service will be available every day from 6pm to 10pm.
The Ballarat Priority Primary Care Centre on Windermere Street will also be open from 10am to 10pm every day, however UFS medical centres will be closed with an on-call phone service available.
All other UFS pharmacies will be closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday, with some closed on Easter Saturday.
Eureka Medical Centre and the pharmacy will be open from 8am to 6pm each day.
Most other pharmacies across the city, including Terry White Northway and Crawford's, will be closed on Good Friday.
All major banks in town will be closed from Friday to Monday, reopening Tuesday.
The Ballarat Wildlife Park, Kryal Castle, and Sovereign Hill will be open each day.
The Regent Cinema and Showbiz Cinemas will also be open all day.
V/Line services will run to a Sunday timetable on Good Friday.
Coaches will replace all trains on Easter Monday due to level crossing replacement works in Deer Park, which will run to a Saturday timetable.
CATHOLIC
Ballarat Cathedral
Holy Thursday: 7pm
Good Friday: 3pm, Easter Vigil 7.30pm
Easter Sunday: 8am, 10.30am, 5pm
Ballarat East
Holy Thursday: 7pm
Good Friday: 3pm, Easter Vigil 7pm
Easter Sunday: Buninyong 9am, Ballarat East 10.30am
Ballarat North
Holy Thursday: 7pm
Good Friday: Way of the Cross 10am
Easter Sunday: 10am
Beaufort
Easter Sunday: 8.30am
Bungaree
Holy Thursday: Bungaree 6.30pm
Easter Vigil: Clarkes Hill 6.30pm, Bungaree 8pm
Easter Sunday: Dunnstown 9am
Creswick
Holy Thursday: 7pm
Good Friday: 3pm
Easter Sunday: 9am
Gordon
Holy Thursday: Gordon 5.30pm
Good Friday: Ballan Stations of the Cross 10.30am, Springbank 3pm
Easter Vigil: Springbank 6.30pm
Easter Sunday: Ballan 10.30am
Linton
Easter Vigil: Snake Valley 6.30pm
Easter Sunday: Linton 9am, Skipton 10.30am
Redan
Holy Thursday: 7pm
Easter Vigil: Redan 7pm
Easter Sunday: Redan 9am
Sebastopol
Good Friday: 3pm
Easter Sunday: Sebastopol 10.30am
Wendouree
Good Friday: Waubra Way of the Cross - Recreation Reserve 10am
Good Friday: 3pm
Easter Vigil: 7pm
ANGLICAN
Cathedral Church of Christ the King
Maundy Thursday: 8pm Stripping of the Altar and symbolic foot washing followed by vigil.
Good Friday: Liturgy 8am, 10am, Stations of the Cross 3pm
Holy Saturday: 8pm
Easter Day: 8am, 10am choral Eucharist
St Paul's Bakery Hill
Maundy Thursday: 6pm
Good Friday: 9.30am, 3pm Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday: 5pm
Easter Day: 8am, 10am
St. John's Soldiers Hill
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm
Good Friday: 9am
Easter Day: 9.30am
St Matthew's, Wendouree
Maundy Thursday: 7.15pm The Last Supper
Good Friday: 3pm
Holy Saturday: 7.30pm
Easter Sunday: 8am, 10am
St Peter's Ballarat
Maundy Thursday: 8pm
Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross, 3pm
Holy Saturday: 8pm
Easter Day: 8am, 10am
Buninyong Anglican Church
Good Friday: 10am
Easter Day: 10am
Holy Trinity Sebastopol
Good Friday: 9.30am
Easter Day: 9.30am
Parish of Springmount
Maundy Thursday: All Saints' Learmonth 7pm
Good Friday: St John's Creswick 12pm
Holy Saturday: St John's Creswick 7pm
Easter Day: Clunes, Learmonth, Newlyn, 9am
Beaufort and Skipton
Good Friday: Skipton 3pm
Holy Saturday: Beaufort 6pm, Skipton 8pm
West Moorabool
Good Friday: Bungaree 9am, Ballan 10.30am
Easter Eve: St James' Morrisons, from 3pm
Easter Day: 9am Bungaree, 10.30am Ballan
UNITING CHURCH
Ballarat Central Uniting Church
Maundy Thursday footwashing and communion: 7pm
Good Friday: 9am
Easter Sunday: 10am
OTHER DENOMINATIONS
York Street Church of Christ
Good Friday: 9.30am
Easter Sunday: 9am, 11am, 6pm
Ballarat Hilltop Church
Easter Sunday: 10am
Alive Church, Drummond Street
Easter Sunday: 10am
One2one Church of Christ
Good Friday: 9am
Easter Sunday: 9am, 10.30am, 6pm
