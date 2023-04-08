New recruits shine as Lions handle Lakers | Good Friday netball review

A scintillating battle between Redan's Sally Riley and Lake Wendouree's Rosie Todd captured fans' attention on Good Friday, but it was Riley's Lions who came out on top in a 23-goal win at City Oval.
Redan replicated its Good Friday performance from last Ballarat Football Netball League season, leading at every break in the 40-17 triumph.
Redan co-coach Ruby Parry said the second half of the contest was a better all-around performance from her side.
"I felt like it just took us a bit to find our groove because all over the court were new combinations," Parry said.
"But the second half had the type of play we like to see."
The Lions unveiled Buninyong premiership stars Sally and Erin Riley, with Erin holding down the fort in defence, forcing countless turnovers.
"Erin played a great game in what was her first game back at Redan in years," Parry said.
"Erin and Ash Smith together in defence played really well, Ash had a blinder."
Mackenzie Nicholson led the way up forward for Redan with 32 goals at 68% shooting.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
