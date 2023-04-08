The Courier
New recruits shine as Lions handle Lakers | Good Friday netball review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
April 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Redan's star recruit Sally Riley set the tone on Good Friday. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
A scintillating battle between Redan's Sally Riley and Lake Wendouree's Rosie Todd captured fans' attention on Good Friday, but it was Riley's Lions who came out on top in a 23-goal win at City Oval.

