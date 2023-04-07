A red-hot Redan kicked off its 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season in style, recording a thumping 93-point win over Lake Wendouree at City Oval on Good Friday.
The Lions led at every break in the 16.14 (110) to 1.11 (17) result, in which they held the Lakers goalless to half time.
Redan's Grant Bell led all players with five goals, with new Lions coach Gary Learmonth full of praise for the hard-working forward.
"Grant has been a good player for a long time and I think he's probably been underestimated a bit of late," Learmonth said.
"He got us going early today. He was able to play as our second or third hit-up forward and was really consistent over four quarters."
Bell, along with the Lions' usual suspects in Isaac Grant, Lachlan George and Will Madden were stand-out performers on Friday.
Madden was forced to attend more centre bounces than planned after Nathan Dunstan's long-awaited return was cut short.
The Lions' ruck, who played his first game since round nine last year following a broken leg, rolled his ankle at the opening bounce.
Redan appeared a class above Lake Wendouree, as the Lions made the most of their opportunities up forward and connected well across the ground.
"There were some really positive signs in the way we played and the way we moved the ball," Learmonth said.
"We've got six players at any one time who can kick a goal so that's really what you need if you're going to be a good side.
"I thought the way we finished the game out with no one on the bench was a credit to the boys' efforts."
Lakers coach Jack Fitzpatrick kept it short when summing up his side's performance on Friday, labelling the display as "diabolical".
"We deserved that margin today, but I'd like to think we're a better side this season than that margin showed," he said.
The Lakers await news on premiership player Michael Foster, who took no further part in the game after a knock to the leg early on.
Redan claimed wins across all three grades on Friday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
