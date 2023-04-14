Welcome to The Courier's football and netball coverage for season 2023.
Reigning premiers Melton head into the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season as the ones to beat, while the Bloods make a big return to A Grade netball action.
Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms believes the drive and determination is at an all-time high amongst his players ahead of the Ballarat Football Netball League season, as the Bloods look to go back-to-back in 2023.
Tymms was reminded of 2018 as Melton boasts a plethora of motivated youth eager to cement their spots in the Seniors.
"It's a pretty positive feeling at the moment, we've had good numbers over pre-season," Tymms said.
"We've lost a couple of players over the break but we've also recruited a few good players and there's plenty of young kids keen to get a game as well.
"I'm happy with our group, obviously there's always room for improvement but we are pretty happy with where we sit at the moment."
The Bloods have lost premiership players Jaycob Hickey, Lachlan Hickey and Mark Orr to Diggers Rest and Billy Crofts to Caroline Springs.
It adds some uncertainty to how the reigning premiers will fare this season.
"There is a little bit of an unknown, if we still had the same side we'd be pretty confident but once we go into the season we'll have more of an idea," Tymms said.
"Everyone who stayed at the club is super keen to go again, the training standards haven't dropped off one bit.
"I thought when we got back that the boys might've been a bit disinterested but they've been right on, our pre-season this year has been as big as any other."
While the club farewelled some of its stars, it also welcomed some big names.
Former Springbank gun Johnathan O'Brien is one of a handful of key ins at the Bloods this season.
"I really like 'Jono' (O'Brien), he's just an absolute bull," Tymms said.
"He's probably one thing we've been lacking in our midfield.
"He'll be a key-position midfielder for us, able to cover Brenton Payne when he's unavailable down back."
New recruits often take the spotlight, but Tymms said returning players also look primed to take it to another level this season.
Kyle Borg, who spent the pre-season training at Port Melbourne, is perhaps one of the most exciting young talents at MacPherson Park.
"I've never met a kid that deserves a spot on a VFL list more than him," Tymms said.
"He's stocked up a little bit in size and got himself super fit so I'm hoping at some stage he gets onto a list."
For Tymms, the drought finally came to an end last season, but the premiership coach is not taking his foot off the accelerator in 2023.
"I just love footy, I'm just keen to get underway again," Tymms said.
"Whether we're challenging for the top spot or in the middle of the pack I'll be just as passionate.
"I think we'll be competitive again but who is to know what the other teams have done."
The reigning premiers will be hard to stop in 2023.
Both the Bloods' A Grade and B Grade sides will be led by Nichole Perry as Melton fields a side in all six grades.
"The main goal when I was appointed was to field six sides and we've managed to achieve that which is amazing," Perry said.
"Our netball coordinators have worked tirelessly to recruit players and coaches around the community to join the club and establish competitive sides."
Perry, who spent time involved in the junior program at Darley, said she came to Melton with a blank canvas due to not knowing many of the players.
With the club not fielding an A Grade side last year, there also is not too many expectations or pressure on the new-look side.
"I don't feel under the microscope, there's no expectations on us which is good for the girls and myself," Perry said.
"The whole idea behind getting the girls involved is creating a positive environment for people to come."
Perry will be thrown right into the deep end with a clash with Melton South to kick things off in a season in which she hopes her side will challenge for finals, alongside her old club Darley.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
