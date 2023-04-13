The Courier
BFNL 2023: East Point previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
April 14 2023 - 3:30am
Jackson Merrett will coach East Point in 2023.
East Point players will have to wait an extra week before their Ballarat Football Netball League season kicks off, with the Roos dealt the bye in the opening round.

