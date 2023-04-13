East Point players will have to wait an extra week before their Ballarat Football Netball League season kicks off, with the Roos dealt the bye in the opening round.
It has Jackson Merrett's side itching to go after a big pre-season.
BFNL 2023: Lake Wendouree season previews
"I'm really looking forward to getting started, it has been a long pre-season, we must be one of the last leagues to start plus we have the bye in round one as well," Merrett said.
"We're all super excited to get out there, the boys have put in the hard yards and it will just be good to see where we're at."
Merrett has stepped up to the role of playing coach in 2023, following Jake Bridges six-year stint in charge, which included two premierships.
"I'm really excited by the prospect of working closely with the younger talent that is coming through," Merrett said.
"We've got nine players playing at the GWV Rebels over the first three games which shows the depth on offer at our club."
The Roos will be without star players Mickitja Rottumah-Onus and Jacob Brown this season as Merrett looks to move the magnets to fill the void.
"The departure of Mickitja meant we were losing an inside midfielder, we had to look at what other options we had," Merrett said.
"Jordan (Johnston) and Bryson McDougall who both traditionally played solely in the forward line will have a chance to run through the midfield.
"The return of Brad Whittaker will also help those boys up forward and allow them to roam into the midfield."
BFNL 2023: Sunbury season previews
Whittaker returns to action following a broken leg which saw him line up in just one game last season.
Merrett said the club stalwart was all set to go for the Roos' first match of the year.
"He's done a full pre-season, been able to run since November and his form in the last pre-season match was really good," he said.
"Being one of the assistant coaches as well he provides great leadership out on the ground and is super for us up forward just with his direction and experience."
Similarly to other clubs around the league, the Roos head into the season with uncertainty surrounding their ruck stocks.
Merrett said the club would love for a designated ruck as it tries to find a balance between Tom Brown and Joel Van Meel.
"Tom's availability week-to-week will be determined by his working commitments," Merrett said.
"It's not ideal but of course we fully support him with that, there's other things to life than football.
"We've got Joel Van Meel who spent a fair bit of time in the ruck last year and we'll balance that. Joel really gives us great stability and strength in the back half and I think what he offers down back is super important for our structure."
East Point enjoys an extra week off in round one.
East Point finds itself without some key players ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season, but new coach Lauren Bruty remains upbeat.
Bruty has stepped into the role for 2023 and is ready to lead her fellow teammates from last year.
"It's exciting, it's a new role for me, usually I'd be out there playing with the girls," Bruty said.
East Point finished sixth with an 8-8 win-loss record last year, but Bruty noted that the Roos did not have a full team until the final round of the season.
"Last season was a bit rocky with injuries," Bruty said.
"It made it quite difficult for us but we still had experienced players last year which was handy, whereas this year it is pretty much a completely new look with young girls coming through."
This year, East Point's oldest player is just 27 years old.
"We've managed to fill all teams which is great but we've had a lot of experienced players retire and a lot of players start to travel," Bruty said.
"But it is very exciting to see what our young girls are capable of."
East Point enjoys an extra week off in round one after being scheduled the bye in the opening round for the second-consecutive season.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.