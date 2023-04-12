It was an eventful off-season at the Ballarat Swans with the Ballarat Football Netball League side losing a plethora of experience following a preliminary final defeat to Sebastopol.
Former skipper Sam James' work commitments saw him move to Western Australia, Aiden Domic is headed to Buninyong in the Central Highlands, Lachlan Dawson moved to Noosa while Jake Dunne and Austin McPherson also moved to the Central Highlands Football League.
It has led to Chris Maple putting his faith in the talented youth on offer at the Swans for his first season at the helm.
"Our list profile will be a lot younger which has its advantages and disadvantages," Maple said.
"It's exciting in one way, but we had some close games last year so the big question is whether or not we'd still win those games with less experience in the side.
"The young players are great to coach, they're there to learn, they're hungry and enthusiastic which are great traits to have."
The Swans' departures were offset by former Collingwood VFL player Callan Wellings' signature.
"Cal (Wellings) is a really exciting addition, he's one that I'm looking forward to watching this season," Maple said.
"Having Mitch Bishop return is also very big for the club and guys like Angus Bade, Tristan Maple and Patty Simpson coming back from injury at different times will certainly help the list."
The Swans were an incredible story in 2022, with 10 games decided by 10 points or less.
It saw the club finish the season second on the ladder despite a sixth-best percentage.
"If we dropped one or two of those close games last year we might've missed finals and I think it is going to be an even more competitive season this year," Maple said.
"Sunbury is going to be a massive improver, Melton has a very strong list across both Seniors and Reserves and Sebastopol looks poised to be up the top again."
READ MORE:
Maple said he was looking to keep it simple this season, being familiar with the coaching style left in place by former coach Joe Carmody.
"We'll try and keep things similar to last year, I've done a little bit of work with Joe (Carmody) and mentored him previously," Maple said.
"There will be some changes but because of the youngsters we will try and keep it pretty basic."
The well-traveled coach was passionate about returning to country football.
"Country footy is a lot different to the AFL obviously, having spent 14 years in the AFL system it is a good time for change," Maple said.
"I think the players are all united in a voice of how much they've learnt over the pre-season and will continue to learn throughout the season.
"Hopefully we can instill some craft and various characteristics in their gamestyle that can make them improve as players and work better as a team."
Ballarat recorded just three wins last season en route to an eighth-placed finish, but head coach Karen Goonan believes the ability is there for her side.
"We're looking good so far, we're keen for the weekend to get an understanding of where we sit compared to the rest of the league," Goonan said.
"We're aiming for finals this year and I think we've got a core group of girls that have stayed around and a few development girls coming into the side.
"I'm hoping we can take a bit of control of some games with a good attack."
Ballarat's ability to retain its players from last year has been impressive, with Goonan hoping they can create a positive environment.
"The vibes amongst the club are really good," Goonan said.
"There's definitely some ability there, we just need to create a good team environment where the girls can push themselves to their full potential.
"We've got a good bunch of people hanging around the club, the club is healthy in terms of numbers and we're really happy with our retention."
Goonan was fully aware of where the Swans were coming from following a three-win season.
"We're still in a development phase but we're hoping we can at least make some big improvements," Goonan said.
"It will be interesting to see how the competition shapes up."
Ballarat goes head-to-head with runners-up Darley in its season-opening clash.
