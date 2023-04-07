A magistrate has acknowledged the impact of a young woman's death on her family during a court hearing in Ballarat.
Alex Baines Weeks was 24-years-old when she died at the intersection at Greenhalghs Road and Finchs Road on Bunkers Hill about 4.50pm on June 27, after accused driver Kathleen Cahill, 34, allegedly failed to give way.
"It must be very difficult for you as family members," Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
"I want to acknowledge and thank you for coming here today.
"It shows me Ms Baines Weeks was a very loved person, so I thank you."
A primary school-aged girl, who was also a passenger in the same vehicle as the deceased, was seriously injured and taken to hospital via helicopter.
The male driver in the same car was not seriously injured.
Cahill, who is charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious injury and failing to give way, did not appear in court after a miscommunication about timing and her bail was extended until the matter returned to court on May 18.
Thursday's listing in court was a committal mention for the court to decide if there is enough evidence for the matter to move to the higher County Court.
Ms Mykytowycz told the family it was not uncommon for a committal mention to be adjourned "one or two times" to a further date and reminded the courtroom of the humanity in the matter.
"I think it's always appropriate for the court to acknowledge a person has died," the magistrate said.
"I'd like to just pause and acknowledge there is a deceased person in this matter."
In late February, a Haddon man caught a near-miss at the intersection on dashcam, showing a car with a caravan failing to give way at Finchs Road, narrowly avoiding a T-bone crash with a car on Greenhalghs Road.
City of Ballarat funds were allocated in its 2022-23 budget to undertake a detailed survey and reconstruction design of Finchs Road from Greenhalghs Road to Bells Road.
The council has also applied for federal Black Spot funding for the intersection after two more cars collided there on Tuesday March 28.
"In the meantime, a concept design has been submitted to the Department of Transport and Planning to install rumble strips at the intersection," infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said.
"The intention is to get this work done as soon as possible with funding coming from the City of Ballarat's Local Area Traffic Management budget.
"[It's] only an interim measure while we await the outcome of the Black Spot Funding."
The March 28 collision, about 3.40pm, saw three people taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A roadside memorial for 24-year-old Alex Baines Weeks remains nearby.
