North Ballarat footballers will be hoping to replicate the success of the netballers in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Percentage is a true indicator of a club's competitiveness over the course of a season, which is why many coaches believe North Ballarat, which boasted the second-best percentage in the Ballarat Football Netball League last season, is set to hit the ground running in 2023.
The Roosters were sitting pretty with a 6-3 win-loss record in the second half of the season before dropping five of their last seven games to finish sixth.
Brendan McCartney's side ended up only just sneaking into finals thanks to their 130.08 percentage, but would bow out to Sebastopol in week one.
"We had a tough draw and played four teams coming off the bye," McCartney told the BFNL on his side's end to 2022.
"We were in all games bar a couple into the last quarter but if I had to pinpoint, it was more our polish than anything."
The Roosters wasted no time showing their intent ahead of this season, signing 103-game AFL forward Stewart Crameri for the 2023 season.
"'Stewie' (Crameri) is a very good footy person and positive role model for our young group," McCartney said.
"His role will be forward-mid as well as a bit of forward coaching. With 100 games under his belt at the top level, 'Stewie' has lots to offer."
McCartney said he had reflected on his coaching style and how the coaching group connects with its players as the Roosters prepare for a break-out year.
With a handful of departures, McCartney was hopeful the club's younger players would be able to help it take the next step in 2023.
"Our main focus has been to develop the youngsters but at the same time stay engaged with our more seasoned players," he said.
"They're fit, strong young men who have been training with us for the last two seasons.
"We're a young group who embrace training. We're quicker and have more legs than last year."
The Roosters will once again lose some of their players to VFL football, with best-and-fairest winner Jack Riding, who booted 37 goals from 16 games, signing with Werribee.
Johnathan O'Brien joined reigning premiers Melton, while the Roosters also lost two-time premiership player Ryan Luke to Beaufort.
Despite the departures, the Roosters are still expected to be competing for a position in finals this season.
North Ballarat begins its season against Sunbury.
To say North Ballarat is heading into the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season with a target on its back would be an understatement.
The dominant Roosters have won a remarkable three-straight premierships and look in the box seat to go again this season.
Legendary Roosters coach Annie McCartin said her girls would "thrive" being the hunted once again this season.
"It is a credit to the girls' hard work to be going for our fourth-consecutive premiership," McCartin said.
"We're really looking forward to what 2023 might bring because there has been a lot of recruitment going on so you never know who you're going to come up against on the court."
North Ballarat lost just one game en route to premiership glory against Darley in 2022.
It will be a different-looking season in 2023, with McCartin acknowledging rival teams had recruited hard to bridge the gap to the Roosters.
"Hearing on the grapevine some of the recruiting, it just gives you that extra motivation that we have to take it to another level this season," McCartin said.
"We know we're going to have to be at our best to reach the grand final."
North Ballarat goes head-to-head with Sunbury in its grand return to A Grade netball, with plenty of eyes on the Lions, who have recruited very strongly, ahead of round one.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
