Roadmap to the world: How do companies expand internationally?

With many Australian tech companies like AfterPay and Canva making waves on a global scale, more local business owners are considering just how they too can map out their international expansion.



Thanks to globalisation trends like the utilisation of digital technologies in business, virtually all industries are actually capable of growing to an international scale.



All that Aussie business owners need to do is determine just how they can get their enterprise to the next level. Hint: it starts with laying a strong logistical foundation for your business.

We'll be outlining some of the most popular international growth strategies used by modern business owners today. Read on to help map out your own business development goals as we move further into this globalised, digital age.

Develop a strong global supply chain

Naturally, before you start trading internationally, you want to make sure that you have the logistical means to do so. This means working with international suppliers and distributors, and opening up a dedicated global currency account so that you can pay these overseas vendors and other international parties.

If you are already working with offshore suppliers, then be sure to communicate your plans for expansion nice and early, just to determine whether or not those suppliers will be able to provide you with the increased stock numbers you'll require moving forward.



If your suppliers aren't equipped to cater to your growing production requirements, then it may be worthwhile searching for additional suppliers around the world, ideally enterprises that are local to the regions that you're looking to expand into.

Do your market research

Speaking of the regions where you'll be looking to roll out your products and services to, it's imperative for business owners to conduct extensive preliminary research on the markets within these international locations prior to mapping out your expansion.



There are generally thought to be three figures that need to be considered when mapping out a global expansion strategy for any business: your TAM, SAM, and SOM. These three figures exist on their own scale, with SOM being a subset of SAM, and SAM a subset of TAM.

Your TAM (or 'total addressable market') refers to the total 'dollar value' of the entire market that you're looking to break into. The TAM is calculated by using third-party research to estimate the total cost value of that market based on competitor profits or performance.



For instance, if AfterPay was the only BNPL company in the world, and they brought in a total profit of US$200 billion last year, then the TAM for the BNPL industry would be US$200 billion.

Contrastingly, your SAM (or 'serviceable available market') refers to the portion of your TAM that your company's products or services could feasibly reach. The SOM (or 'serviceable obtainable market') then refers to the portion of your SAM that you can feasibly capture, not just reach.

These three figures can be calculated by conducting competitor analyses, as well as investing in consumer market research to determine just what your target consumers are looking for from a prospective new product or service within this existing market.



Calculating these figures now can simplify the process of finding international investors and partners in the near future, though more on this below.

Find suitable partners and investors

Nobody achieves anything on their own. Think back to when you first started your business. Chances are you had a few start-up investors working with you to build your company from the ground up.



If not, then you at least had a partner or even an employee, an assistant, or perhaps even a financial or business advisor who helped cross the 't's and dot the 'i's on your registration forms and other foundational documentation.

With all the support you received in your business' early days, it stands to reason that expecting your international expansion to go ahead without any internationally-based partners or investors, is just a touch nave.



This isn't to say that global expansion is impossible without international partners based in each region you're looking to expand into. Having people you can trust on the ground floor of your developing global enterprise is, however, an asset that you don't want to disregard entirely.

And thanks to globalisation, finding these reliable partners is actually a lot easier than you may think. All you need is a little bit of industry networking, or at least some knowledge of what spaces you'll need to occupy in order to find yourself in the right rooms (or digital forums) with the right people.

Cultivate your digital presence

We've mentioned the role of digital technologies in globalisation trends here and there throughout this exploration of global expansion strategising. But what role does digital marketing actually have to play when it comes to growing your business internationally?

Let's start with the obvious - a company website. In an age where online shopping is becoming a routine process of our day-to-day lives, your company website is the face of your business for both domestic and international audiences.



Similarly, your business' social media profiles provide a space for your enterprise to interact directly with its consumer base, building trust with your target audience as well as establishing your own authenticity or authority online.

Because of this, investing in your business' digital presence is no longer negotiable, especially if you're looking to expand your business globally. If you don't already have a company website or even social media profiles, then now is definitely the time to develop these digital assets.



With these digital platforms in place, your business will be able to cobble together a digital marketing strategy to help further propel your enterprise in the lead-up to its impending global launch.

Customise your product for local markets

With all this preliminary legwork finally under your belt, all that's left to do now is get to work on planning the launch of your products and services into your new international markets.



Your consumer market research will have revealed that your target audience is subject to change from region to region across the globe. For this reason, it's imperative that business owners tailor their products to be most suitable for each individual market they're looking to enter.

For a quick example, try imagining the same product being on a supermarket shelf in the US versus in Japan. Or even a McDonalds breakfast menu in England versus the same breakfast menu in McDonalds Israel. Chances are that cultural considerations were made in the marketing, presentation, and perhaps even the production or development of those products prior to them being made available to those local markets.

Bolstering your profit margins aside, failure to make these cultural considerations could actually be catastrophic for your company's global reputation.



You don't want your enterprise's international reputation to be marred by something as minuscule as a cultural oversight when it comes to the presentation, production, or even the marketing or branding behind your products or services.



As you can see, the path to world domination is littered with plenty of logistical concerns and calls for preliminary research. Propelling your business into the global market is truly a stratospheric ambition, requiring plenty of conscious investments, both fiscally as well as in the cultivation of strategic partnerships, stakeholder relationships, and supply and distributions specialists.

Even with all the mountains that must be climbed along the way, global expansion is truthfully a feasible pathway for many local businesses, whether you're operating an eCommerce enterprise and seeking opportunities to ship globally, or are looking to open new offices for your company overseas.