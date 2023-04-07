Lumen Christi Primary School pupils have participated in their annual school walkathon to support children living in energy poverty.
The pupils walked almost three kilometres from their Delacombe school to Victoria Park on Thursday.
The walkathon raised funds to purchase life-changing solar devices for children living in some of the world's poorest communities.
The device, a SolarBuddy, is attached to a child's school bag and when they arrive home from school, the device has been charged to provide the light children need to study.
Lumen Christi Primary School grade six pupil Ankita said the walkathon supported a good cause and promoted an active lifestyle.
"It feels good when you know you are raising money to help other people in need. When you walk, that helps you keep fit as well," Ankita said.
Before donating the solar devices, the pupils will assemble the SolarBuddy devices and write 'buddy' letters to the children receiving the lights.
Lumen Christi Primary School teacher and religious education leader Leonie Leviston said the SolarBuddy devices improved education outcomes and health of children living in energy poverty.
She said the walkathon's cause tied in with Lent and the theme of Project Compassion 2023, and taught pupils to put people in need before themselves.
"It reminds us that the good that we do today will extend and impact the lives of generations to come. It invites us to make the world a better place by working together now," Ms Leviston said.
