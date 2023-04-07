The Courier
Ballarat's Lumen Christi Primary School donate lights for 2023 walkathon

Erin Williams
Erin Williams
April 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Lumen Christi Primary School students at their annual charity walkathon. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Lumen Christi Primary School pupils have participated in their annual school walkathon to support children living in energy poverty.

