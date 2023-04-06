See inside the famous Redan manor on the market for $1.64m

You wouldn't know it from the outside, but this grand Victorian residence once hosted British royalty, as home to the owner of Ballarat's richest gold mine.
Yarrowee Hall was built in the 1870s, by English immigrant Robert M Serjeant, who later became one of Ballarat's most wealthiest mining magnates, as manager of the Band and Albion mine. The mine, located near the home, was Ballarat's most successful mine.
Serjeant was also a politician, representing Ballarat West as a member of the first Legislative Assembly in 1859. He was a member of the Ballarat Local Court and mining board.
It's believed Prince George, who became King George V, visited the stately home for afternoon tea with his brother Prince Albert in the 1800s.
Today, Yarrowee Hall's owners have maintained the home's history, while updating it with cutting-edge technology and contemporary change, ensuring its functionality meets the standards of modern living.
Jens Veal Byrne selling agent Luke Veal said recent renovations in the past two years had included garden landscaping, internal and external painting, a new kitchen and central bathroom, plumbing throughout, solar, wireless automation and security.
Occupying an impressive 40 squares behind a solid fence and cast-iron gates, the house sits on a larger-than-average block size of nearly 1130 square metres, which includes manicured gardens.
The huge entrance hall and soaring arched ceilings draw your gaze upwards to a light-filled conservatory on the second floor.
The rooms are of grand proportions and feature gold leaf, hand painted marbling, deep cornices, generous skirting boards and ornate working fireplaces in many of the rooms. Bay windows and rare original French wallpapers adorn several of these spaces.
The home also includes a large wine cellar with the capacity to store more than 40 dozen bottles.
The grand Victorian architecture ensures you're spoilt for choice when it comes to entertaining guests, be it the drawing room, formal lounge, main dining room, or casual meals area.
The new modern kitchen is highly functional and includes a butler's pantry.
The family bathroom appears entirely Victorian in its design, yet cleverly incorporates modern conveniences such as floor heating.
There is another bathroom towards the rear of the home, which services the outdoor area.
Outside are established lawns and gardens, fruit trees, water tanks, an automatic sprinkler system and a solid outhouse that is just as historic as the house itself.
Luke Veal said the new owners would embrace all these aspects and more.
"I think the new owners should be someone who has an appreciation for history," he said.
"(It has) a larger than average block of land and a home that's so totally unique."
Click here to browse this weekend's Real Estate View property magazine.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.