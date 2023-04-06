The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Inside the famous manor at 1 Darling Street, Redan

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
Updated April 8 2023 - 8:35am, first published April 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
See inside the famous Redan manor on the market for $1.64m
See inside the famous Redan manor on the market for $1.64m
  • 1 Darling Street, Redan
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1.64 million
  • Agency: Jens Veal Byrne
  • Agent: Luke Veal on 0438 302 805
  • Inspect: By appointment

You wouldn't know it from the outside, but this grand Victorian residence once hosted British royalty, as home to the owner of Ballarat's richest gold mine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.