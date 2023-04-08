FIT-outs for Ballarat's modern, central library are set to begin after Easter.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson confirmed the project was progressing well with demolition works almost complete and the new roof to be finished "in coming days".
The $7.5 million library overhaul started late last year and is expected to take about 12 months.
Cr Hudson said libraries had long evolved from strict shushing to ensure a quiet place to read and instead had become vital community hubs. He said the Sebastopol Library's weekly after dark program was a great example of this.
"it is great these transformations are taking place," Cr Hudson said.
"With our new library we can reach out, branch out and stand out as a library of the future...Our libraries are a fantastic space for community to come together, especially for people with a strong interest in books and literature."
Upgrades to Ballarat Library's Doveton Street site will include: a south facing entrance to GovHub and the city centre; layout adjustments to maximise public space; new furniture and improved technology and signage.
There will be a new coffee area, meeting rooms and a dedicated makers' space.
Cr Hudson hoped the redevelopment would also entice people back who had not connected with the library in a long time.
City of Ballarat's latest five-year libraries and learning strategy recognises that while reading and book borrowing remained at the heart of public libraries, there was an"increasingly important" need to offer access to new technologies.
The plan also deems library users as "no longer passive consumers of content", instead wanting to participate in programs and activities from the literary to artistic and musical.
About 40 per cent of Ballarat residents are library users. More than three in four people borrow an item, mostly books or magazines, when they visit a library and about 44 per cent of users ask staff for reading suggestions or assistance.
The need to explore library expansions into Ballarat growth areas Delacombe and Lucas are identified in the report - both areas, along with Buninyong, have library outreach services.
Redevelopment works come almost 170 years after the city's first free public library was proposed and its rocky beginnings.
Slide below to see where Henry Caselli's grand library vision could have been
Decades of fundraising secured a site on the corner of Sturt and Camp streets and Sturt Street frontage of a one-storey build was sold to help boost funding.
Construction had been delayed amid east versus west council feuds for which shire of town the library should be built. Ballarat East withdrew its support after Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute was established.
A Henry Caselli vision for a grand library with reading salons and smoking lounges was deemed too expensive, according to City of Ballarat.
The original Ballarat public library operated on the Camp Street site above Summerscales' book shop, from 1901 to 1965.
Ballarat's central library moved to its existing Doveton Street site in 1994.
City of Ballarat's library plan found the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns reinforced the importance of a public library for social connections - most of which were limited.
The library has been operating in Ballarat Town Hall since mid-November as a pop-up service, including a limited catalogue, access to technology such as printing, and children's programs.
