National canoe polo titles on Lake Wendouree

Some 19 teams from around Australia have converged on Ballarat's Lake Wendouree Paddle Australia Canoe Polo Championships.
Victoria, News South Wales, ACT, South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania have more than 100 athletes in the three-day event, which starts on Friday.
The field covers multiple age categories, but only under-21, open, women's and masters divisions are competing for national medals.
The ACT is the reigning men's open champion, while Queensland is looking to defend its title as the top performing state at the championships.
Competition starts at 9am on Saturday, with a full day's program scheduled.
Semi-finals start at 11am on Sunday.
