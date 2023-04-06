Teenagers wanted over Abbotsford death arrested near Learmonth

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested near Learmonth over the death of a woman in Abbotsford on Wednesday night.
According to Victoria Police Media, the two boys were arrested about 2.25pm, and are being interviewed by Homicide Squad detectives.
Detective Acting Superintendent Dean Thomas said on Thursday afternoon local police, acting on information from command, approached the two boys after recognising them in Learmonth.
They were taken into custody "without fuss".
"They'll be assessed, interviewed, and there'll be decisions made about how it progresses from there," he said.
"They'll be brought back here and interviewed in Melbourne."
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the 41-year-old woman in Abbotsford - emergency services arrived at 11pm to find the woman had been stabbed multiple times.
She was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.
It's understood the two boys allegedly drove off in the woman's vehicle, and were spotted in St Kilda.
Acting Superintendent Thomas said police were not looking for any other suspects.
IN THE NEWS
"We believe there may have been links to rural Victoria in that general area, but not specifically to Learmonth," he said.
"The persons involved at this stage are not known to police, and we just need to piece it all together and understand what's going on.
"Crimes like this are concerning to the police, and of course to the community."
