Teenagers wanted over Abbotsford death arrested near Learmonth

Updated April 6 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:50pm
Learmonth in winter. File photo
Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested near Learmonth over the death of a woman in Abbotsford on Wednesday night.

