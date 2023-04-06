Machines aren't what you pay for

One of the most revered names in cinema, Stanley Kubrick, had a strange prescience of the dangers of the future.
One of his explorations was the blurred relationship between humans as masters and the machines they have created.
If the promethean leap forward in the use of tools divided us from the bovine supplicant, it also came with that threat one day we would have to challenge the artifice of our intelligent creations.
Kubrick envisaged this 55 years ago in his film of 2001: A Space Odyssey, with the mellifluously voiced but subtly menacing computer HAL 9000.
Science fiction can be foreboding as we come to a new threshold in our complex relationship with technology. Its latest manifestation, artificial intelligence, is proving a wonderful tool to some and a menace to others. The ability for technology to make life easier, to alleviate the drudgery of duller tasks with automated outcomes is embraced with welcome and frequently, unquestioning arms.
But this is problematic when it comes to the specific application of AI in the creation of information. Advanced AI can deliver almost any answer we care to ask it; it can create news stories, features, essays, artworks or even whole theories.
Yet so far it has a problem with that most important question; what are its sources or citations? For it is that question which gives us back the power of investigation and avoids the servitude of credulity. The dangers of technologically-driven misinformation, whether sinisterly intentional or the accident of algorithms, have already been widespread.
The latest controversy brings a new twist. Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood is understandably outraged that AI has created a published profile of him with seeming indifference both to the truth and the impact it could have on his reputation. The problem is if readers are as unquestioning as the machine that created these published answers, a falsehood could become too readily accepted.
At The Courier, we pay journalists to ask questions, hopefully in the pursuit of the truth. You, the reader, pay for the content hoping those questions have been asked. AI may be cheaper and easier but we will continue to pay journalists.
