ANYONE needing urgent medical care this Easter is urged to seek help from the city's priority care clinic in a bid to ease emergency department pressure.
The UFS-led clinic on Windermere Street will remain open 10am to 10pm every day in the Easter break for people with urgent but not emergency health issues.
More than 4500 people sought care from the priority primary care clinic in its first four months of operation, to the end of February, with referrals and awareness about the clinic on the rise.
UFS has found typical presentations to the clinic have included cuts needing sutures, minor fractures and other injuries from falls, workplace injuries, and urinary tract infections. The clinic has also experienced an increase in patients presenting with asthma or unwell children.
There will also be after-hours radiology in the clinic at Easter for people who require it.
Anyone who is COVID-positive and needing medical advice is still urged to call their usual general practice at Easter to access on-call messaging to best advise patients what to do. Alternatively, people can call the COVID-19 hotline on 1800 675 398.
Earlier this week Grampians Public Health Unit called on everyone to stay COVID-safe at Easter amid waning community against the virus.
Ballarat has continued to consistently place among the state's highest reported COVID-19 active cases - a figure in itself largely under-reported.
Grampians Public Health Unit chief strategy and regions officer Robert Grenfell called on anyone visiting vulnerable family members to be careful by taking a rapid antigen test and wearing a mask.
Cold and wet weather conditions this weekend also flagged the likelihood for increased indoor social activity.
Dr Grenfell reiterated the importance to protect loved ones.
Easter also arrives with what health experts have been warning as an early start to seasonal influenza.
