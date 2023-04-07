The Courier
UFS priority care clinic open all Easter in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
April 7 2023
The UFS-led priority primary care clinic will remain open for urgent medical needs all Easter.
ANYONE needing urgent medical care this Easter is urged to seek help from the city's priority care clinic in a bid to ease emergency department pressure.

Local News

