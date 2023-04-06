The Courier
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured
Match Report

Deja vu for valiant GWV Rebels Girls side against Geelong

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 7 2023 - 12:25am, first published April 6 2023 - 7:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paige Livingston of the GWV Rebels gets a handball away against Geelong. Picture by Adam Trafford
Paige Livingston of the GWV Rebels gets a handball away against Geelong. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls suffered their second defeat of the Talent League season on Thursday night, losing to Geelong for the second time this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.