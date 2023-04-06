The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls suffered their second defeat of the Talent League season on Thursday night, losing to Geelong for the second time this year.
The two sides previously went head-to-head in round one, in which the Falcons came away with a hard-fought nine-point triumph on a 37 degree day.
Thursday night's weather was a complete reversal of the round one affair, with the Rebels and Falcons Girls dealing with a strong breeze and rain after half time.
That breeze saw the Falcons, who had the wind behind them, kick the opening goal of the contest to take a nine-point lead into quarter time.
The Rebels failed to make the most of the favourable conditions in the second quarter, as Geelong added a second major to extend its advantage to 15 points by half time.
A third-quarter fightback gave the Rebels every chance of stealing victory in the fourth as the Girls found their first two goals despite kicking into the wind, but it would be the Falcons who held on for a 13-point win.
Molly Walton was seemingly everywhere for the Rebels, while Laila Lappin left her mark on the game, battling hard in the ruck.
The loss sees the Rebels take a 2-2 win-loss record into a five-week break, before playing Gold Coast at Princes Park on May 21.
Geelong Falcons 1.3 2.4 3.6 4.8 (32)
GWV Rebels 0.0 0.1 2.1 3.1 (19)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
