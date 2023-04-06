The Courier
Ballarat Miners defeat Bendigo Braves in NBL1 South

By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 7 2023 - 12:22am, first published April 6 2023 - 11:00pm
Tyler Rudolph gets his shot away despite pressure from Bendigo opponent Adam Pechecek. Picture by Adam Trafford
Tyler Rudolph gets his shot away despite pressure from Bendigo opponent Adam Pechecek. Picture by Adam Trafford

As Ian 'Molly' Meldrum would say, "Do yourself a favour" and go and see this Ballarat Miners outfit this season, because if Thursday's night showdown with Bendigo is any indication, they are dead-set box office gold.

