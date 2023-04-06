Firstly, they can shoot. If Jack Davidson doesn't get you, and the way he goes, there's every chance he will, but then Adam Thoseby will. If neither of them are around, up will step Tyler Rudolph. They defend for their life, they take punishment. One look at the scratches on Nic Pozolglou after the game will attest to that, as coach Luke Sunderland put it, "no, he doesn't sleep with the cat, he takes punishment every game".