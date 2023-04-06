As Ian 'Molly' Meldrum would say, "Do yourself a favour" and go and see this Ballarat Miners outfit this season, because if Thursday's night showdown with Bendigo is any indication, they are dead-set box office gold.
Another special chapter was written into the country Victorian rivalry when the Miners outclassed the Braves at Selkirk Stadium in front of a raucous home crowd with a 118-100 victory.
Firstly, they can shoot. If Jack Davidson doesn't get you, and the way he goes, there's every chance he will, but then Adam Thoseby will. If neither of them are around, up will step Tyler Rudolph. They defend for their life, they take punishment. One look at the scratches on Nic Pozolglou after the game will attest to that, as coach Luke Sunderland put it, "no, he doesn't sleep with the cat, he takes punishment every game".
They hustle and bustle, Amos Brooks and Max Cody will take care of that. But above all, they play as a team, a team that genuinely looks like they enjoy playing together.
Thursday night was a match that had everything. high scoring, plenty of big defending and even a bit of biffo late in the first half as the Miners made their move on the scoreboard.
For a quarter and half, the match looked like it was going to be an end-to-end shoot-out, but you got a sense that the team that made the break would probably carry the momentum in the second half..
Midway through the second quarter, the Braves looked to be controlling the free-flowing contest and opened up a 48-44 lead with 6 minutes.45 to go in the second quarter.
But the next two minutes would turn the match. The Miners upped their pressure, going on a 10-2 run, and it was a lead they would never lose again.
By half-time, they were up by seven, 14 at the last change and at one point opened up a 24-point advantage before closing out the 18-point win.
Davidson got on target, finishing the night with 32 points, including seven three pointers made, shooting above 50 per cent
While Davidson provides the flair, Thoseby and Rudolph get the job done. A combined 49 points seemed almost effortless as they went about their job calmly and professionally
Even coach Luke Sunderland, normally quite reserved on the sideline was fired up, pumping up the Youth League squad on the sidelines throughout the match.
"We won every quarter. We felt like we knew what the game was going to go like and there's going to be games where teams can't keep up with," Sunderland said.
"I felt we were rushing a bit early, but we were still scoring, but giving them opportunities as well. Once we slowed it down, I thought that's when I knew we could get on top."
Sunderland gave special mention to Brooks' performance not only for his court presence, but his shooting game at 100 per cent on the night.
"He's done a ton of work in the off-season, he's been there Sunday mornings at 7am and when you can sub on a player like him, or Jordy (Lingard), or Zac Dunmore who got a few minutes as well it was awesome.
"I thought it was a good all-round game, no one had a poor one tonight, you can't ask for more than that.
"Defensively will be tough at times because we are shorter, but I've got confidence our offence can get it done when we need it to."
The Miners have a eight-day break before back-to-back double header road trips. The first is played next Friday night against Keilor with Nunawading the following night.
Ballarat Miners 118 (J Davidson 32, A Thoseby 29, T Rudolph 20) def Bendigo Braves 100 (I Turner 26, I Murphy 20)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.