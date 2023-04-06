The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Unbeaten Talent League start rolls on for Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 7 2023 - 12:24am, first published April 6 2023 - 11:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luamon Lual was a stand-out performer on Thursday night.
Luamon Lual was a stand-out performer on Thursday night.

The unbeaten start to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys' Talent League season continues, following a sensational seven-point win against the Geelong Falcons on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.