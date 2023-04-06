The unbeaten start to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys' Talent League season continues, following a sensational seven-point win against the Geelong Falcons on Thursday night.
An exhiliarating first quarter, in what Rebels Boys coach David Loader labelled his side's best football all season, saw the Rebels race out to a 20-point advantage.
Star Rebel Sam Lalor, who booted two goals in a match-winning performance in round three, noted that the first quarter proved the difference.
"It was really interesting weather but we really brought it to Geelong in the first quarter," Lalor said.
"We were all just positive, we celebrated the little things and we won the footy at the source and got it into our forwards which is always awesome."
Geelong continued to challenge the Rebels throughout the CE Brown Reserve contest, but the Rebels held strong.
"We knew Geelong would bring it, it is probably nearly the biggest rivalry, Geelong always provides a big challenge," Loader said.
"The Boys always found ways to respond which was terrific to see.
"Even when it got back to about two points midway through the third quarter, we were able to kick a couple more and get a bit of a gap before three quarter time."
The Rebels were one of the last Talent League sides to confirm their squad, such is the Greater Western Victoria way, which usually leads to slow starts to the season as the Boys find their chemistry.
This season however, the Boys boast a 3-0 win-loss record to sit on top of the ladder.
"Hopefully the start allows us the opportunity to swing a few of our young kids through," Loader said.
"If we can see what talent lies underneath these 18-year-olds it will be a really good year for us."
The Rebels turn their attention to the Dandenong Stingrays at Queen Elizabeth Oval on April 16.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
