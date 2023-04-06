JAKE Lloyd lives in Bendigo, works in Bendigo and pretty much saw himself forever a Bendigo player.
But after some injury interrupted seasons, he knew it was time was right to make a move to get the best out of his game, and the Ballarat Miners are all the better for it.
Lloyd joined the Ballarat Miners in the off-season, a team which has impressively put it all together with two big wins to start the year.
"The way we played,it was just a fun style of basketball, it's everyone together and we're all celebrating tonight," he said.
"I probably didn't have the greatest game tonight, but we got the 'W', that what we're all about.
"I think we've gelled so far. At training we're going at each other all the time, making sure everyone's on the same page. When it comes to games, we make sure we all work as one."
Lloyd said the reason for his move was about getting back his love of the game.
"I just wanted to enjoy basketball again," he said. "I was playing well, and it's tough moving away from your best mates. My best mates are all still in Bendigo, but I had to do the right thing for me, you can't play forever, so I wanted to give it go.
"I also knew Poz (Nic Pozoglou) from playing with him. I knew he'd been at Ballarat for a bit and he'd been in my ear for a couple of years.
"It's all a bit different now with the extra travel. I lived a stone's throw from the stadium in Bendigo, but I think I'm getting used to it."
Lloyd said the team's connections through various channels were seeing the club get the early season rewards.
"That's how Luke (coach Luke Sunderland) has set it up. He wants guys who have played together before, but I think the main one is he wants good characters, people who can play together in systems," he said.
"Celebrating each others successes is a key thing and I think at times the hardest thing for a player to do is celebrate another's success, particularly if you're having a bad game yourself.
"Sometimes though having the best players don't win, it's about having the best team working together which will get it done in the long run."
