After the highest of highs last week, the Ballarat Miners women have suffered the harshest of reality checks, outplayed by a powerful Bendigo combination on Thursday night.
The Miners never really gave themselves a chance after giving up the first 10 points of the game. Although they fought it out to the final whistle, Bendigo was always a step ahead winning all four quarters in the 95-64 result.
What was most noticeable was the presence of the big Bendigo team led by centre Megan McKay who controlled the match from the outset.
The powerfully built tall was unstoppable, finishing the night with 31 points, 16 rebounds, including a match-high four offensive boards and shot at an incredible 76 per cent. Almost each time she got hands on the ball, Bendigo would score.
While McKay was dominating the height, the Braves went about making life as difficult as possible for the Miners key playmaker, former Bendigo player, Abbey Wehrung. At times, Wehrung was triple-teamed by her former teammates, including a former Miner in Kasey Burton.
While she would battle away to be the teams equal top-scorer with 14 points, it was a night she would rather forget.
The Miners best was Molly Mathews. Her 25 minutes on the court netted her 14 points shooting at a team high 45 per cent.
The match might have taken on a different complexion had the Miners made the most of their early opportunities to score. But the slow start meant they were always behind in the contest.
Coach Rob Baker gave big praise to McKay as the difference between the sides.
"She killed us unfortunately," he said. "We knew how good she was, it wasn't a surprise, we just couldn't guard her. Something that happens, she definitely beat us tonight."
Baker said despite the margin, he was pleased his side fought the game out.
"We want to be a four quarter side," he said. "It doesn't matter if we're up by 20, like we were last week, or down as we were tonight.
"You're going to have losses on the season. In the end, they made the shot they needed to, we couldn't match that and it cost us in the end.
"They are a quality outfit, they were second last season. They were physically bigger. Last week we played a smaller side, this week we've come up against a bigger team.
"We can't just beat up on the smaller teams and toss it in against the big ones. It's only game two, we've got a lot to work on."
Ballarat Miners 64 (M Mathews 14, A Wehrung 14, K Rinaldi 11) def by Bendigo Braves 95 (M McKay 31, M Sexton 20, K Wilson 15)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.