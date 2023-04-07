Ballarat Gold Mine's management has spoken publicly for the first time since the scale of the business' financial woes was revealed, voicing full confidence in administrators' abilities to stabilise the situation and continue operations - at least in the short-term.
Much has changed at the Mount Clear mine site since administrators from Hall Chadwick stepped in on March 8, including the appointment of a new general manager, and a new internal accounting team and financial controller to "bring the accounts up to date".
Former Centennial Mining chief operating officer Peter Crooks has been brought in as an advisor; Earth Resources Regulation is in regular contact; and supply lines have reopened, with about $2 million worth of purchase orders issued.
The administrators have been meeting employee expenses, and can foresee the business being profitable within a month.
Potential options for recapitalisation include a deed of company arrangement and/or sale to one of "a number of interested parties".
While it is too early to say what the outcome will be and how long it will take, new GM Dale Rogers has already noticed an improvement in morale among the mine's 200 or so employees since he stepped into the role at "very short notice" to replace Trevor Callow.
Based in Perth, Mr Rogers is a former mining engineer with more than 30 years' experience in the industry at various levels and in more than a dozen countries beyond Australia.
Working closely with the administrators, he's pledged to be a more public face than his predecessor.
He said the mine "intends moving forward with" its application to City of Ballarat council to build a new tailings storage facility (TSF4), but that this was "not [its] most pressing issue" at the moment.
"Here and now, it's about the ongoing operations and getting the best value for the operation and returning that to creditors, including employees," Mr Rogers said.
"[The tailings facility] is not something that's immediate, it's not in the next month or the next few months, in respect of the commencement of the TSF4 construction.
"However support, progress toward, and approval for TSF4 is essential to ensure the best return for creditors and continued employment of over 200 direct employees."
The mine's total debt - as stated at a March 21 creditors' meeting - is about $38 million, divided between secured creditors ($20m), unsecured creditors ($12.7m), and employees ($5m).
A creditor GI 306 appointed Hall Chadwick administrators on March 8 after mine owner Balmaine Gold's directors Liang Yao and Jian Zhou allegedly defaulted on a $25,000 interest payment on a $2.2 million loan.
This followed disputes with Earth Resources Regulation in 2021 and the temporary stoppage of operations in late 2022 when tailings storage neared capacity.
Balmaine attempted to contest Hall Chadwick's appointment in federal court but dropped the case on March 23 after a majority of creditors voted to keep the arrangement in place.
Hall Chadwick partner Cameron Shaw could not confirm when or if all creditors would be paid in full, but stressed it was still early days in the administration process.
He said the potential sale of the mine should be "a competitive process that creates competitive tension" and achieves "the main objective of getting as much money back as possible for creditors".
"We are here to work to get creditors as much of their money back as possible," he said.
"We're writing out purchase orders, and getting stock and parts into this business, and our goal is to find that outcome to get a good result for creditors."
City of Ballarat's Development and Growth director Natalie Robertson confirmed the council has been "liaising with" the mine in recent weeks in relation to an active planning application for a new tailings storage facility.
There has been "no indication from the applicant on timing regarding the submission of [a required] Health Impact Assessment", Ms Robertson said.
"A consultation session will be scheduled in the coming weeks and notice of the session will be provided to all submitters," she said.
