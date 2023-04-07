The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Gold Mine administration: new general manager Dale Rogers confident Hall Chadwick can stabilise finances, continue operations

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated April 7 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Gold Mine's new general manager says staff morale and supplier confidence has noticeably improved since administrators stepped in. File photo
Ballarat Gold Mine's new general manager says staff morale and supplier confidence has noticeably improved since administrators stepped in. File photo

Ballarat Gold Mine's management has spoken publicly for the first time since the scale of the business' financial woes was revealed, voicing full confidence in administrators' abilities to stabilise the situation and continue operations - at least in the short-term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.