Sunbury's return to A Grade netball is already catching attention, while the Seniors side is tipped for a finals push this year.
A whopping six coaches have picked Sunbury as their team to rise this Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The Lions ended 2022 in ninth with just five wins, but a healthy percentage of 100.78 percent says the club, which welcomed back some stars late in the season, was playing above its end-of-season ranking.
Sunbury coach Travis Hodgson can see why other coaches expect his side to improve.
"We only won five games last year but we won most of them in the back half so we finished the season in good form," Hodgson said.
"I think people see us taking that late-season form into this year, we were probably better than a five-win side.
"We also lost a lot of those games by small margins. There were a lot of games where we had healthy leads and just gave it up, so the foundation is there."
With those losses came some impressive victories, with Sunbury one of two sides to take down eventual premiers Melton.
Hodgson said the club had addressed and identified its inconsistencies from last season.
"It was a young side, I think we had an average age of about 21.8 years old and our inability to close things out was partly inexperience," he said.
"But at the end of the day it was on us, we just weren't good enough to finish our work.
"One thing we specifically tried to do over the off-season was target players in the 25-30 age group to give us that experience and leadership."
New recruits in Josiah Garisto and Rivva Karpany are both 27 years old, while former Essendon player Cody Brand is back with his boyhood club.
Sunbury will also benefit from having Mitch Lewis and Josh Guthrie back at the club full-time.
It sees the Lions in a healthy position on the eve of the season.
"This year has been the complete opposite to this time last year," Hodgson said.
"We've had really good preparation, limited injuries and won all three of our practice matches.
"I think we're certainly trending in the right way."
Hodgson said numbers had been strong out at Clarke Oval, with the Lions' Reserves side poised to repeat last year's dominance.
"Our numbers are exceptional, we had to leave seven out of our practice match at the weekend," Hodgson said.
"The under-19s have got good numbers, the Reserves are in abundance.
"We'll have half a dozen who will miss out in round who are just as good as the half a dozen who get picked."
Jake Sutton, who played 12 games for the Lions last season, remains on Essendon's VFL list, but Hodgson is expecting to see plenty of the young gun this season.
"Jake is definitely a better player this year than last," Hodgson said.
"I think we'll have him more than we won't, Essendon has recruited really well over summer.
"Obviously it is good for Jake to be involved with Essendon but I'm pretty happy to have him line up at Sunbury."
A return to finals is the goal for the Lions ahead of an incredibly tight BFNL season.
Sunbury is back in the Ballarat Football Netball League A grade in 2023 and already making its mark.
The Lions wasted no time showing their intent this season, with star recruit Taylah Honey the first to join the club over summer.
Honey, a Melbourne Vixens premiership winner in 2020, has Sunbury coach Kim Bailey full of excitement ahead of the season.
"Having someone of Taylah's experience has just been awesome for our club," Bailey said.
"She was the first player we signed which really helped us with our recruiting drive.
"She's just such a quality player and a quality person, she's exactly who we want at our club.
The recruiting drive at the Lions over the off-season has been strong as past players and talented new recruits have Sunbury looking competitive.
"Our coaches have gone out and done some heavy recruiting and tried to get girls that we know would be the right fit for our club," Bailey said.
"It was a big challenge and a big job but we're really happy with what we've got at the moment. We've gone from three sides last year to six which we're really happy about.
"We lost a lot of local girls during COVID-19 so we've tried to get some of them back. It has been great to get three A Grade premiership players back this year in Elly Randall, Ruth Smith and Sophie O'Kane."
Fielding a team in every division was the first goal for Bailey, now it is time to show the league what the Lions are capable of.
"It's my home club and that is why I felt like I needed to come and help them out of this situation," Bailey said.
"I want to help build the club up so we can have some success again."
Sunbury opens its season against North Ballarat on April 15.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
