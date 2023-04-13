From a winless season in 2021 to a 10-win season last year, Darley was the feel-good story of the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
With Henderson Medalist Brett Bewley back for another year at his boyhood club, it has the Devils destined for another strong season, but coach Dan Jordan is not getting too ahead of himself.
"We think we're tracking okay, you never really know until you start playing against fellow opposition but the boys have had a strong pre-season with some good numbers," Jordan said.
"We just want to gradually improve, where that puts us we don't know but it's all about playing for each other and hopefully somewhere along the line that translates to us winning more games than losing.
"I'm not going to come out and set a pass mark for us, we're still a young, developing group but we're pretty happy with the pre-season so far."
Jordan said the Devils are looking to become a more "flexible and versatile" team as they look to different rotations throughout the midfield to ease the load on Bewley.
"He (Bewley) was obviously the stand out player in the competition last year but with that comes a bit more expectation on him," Jordan said.
"We've worked on sharing the load around him a bit more this season and put some other players through there that will give us good impact.
"He copped a fair bit of attention in the back half of the year so there are some areas of his game that he can still improve on and we've been working on those as well."
Darley will be without two of its most important players in Dylan Landt (Dimboola) and leading goalkicker Nick Rodda (Warrnambool), but with departures comes opportunity.
"Nick (Rodda) was fairly heavily targeted by opposition last year but we don't know who they're going to target this year as we look for a more even spread for avenues to goal," Jordan said.
BFNL 2023: Sunbury eyeing return to finals action
"We've been working through a few things up forward and what it looks like and rotating some guys through there who bring the contest."
Player departures have been prominent over the BFNL off-season, but the Devils boast a handful of strong recruits ahead of the season.
Williamstown's Billy Myers will make Darley Park his home, while the Devils have also secured the services of Matt Denham, Billy Sullivan and brothers Riley and Darcy Matricardi.
"I've played Billy in about eight different spots over the pre-season," Jordan said.
"The advantage of Billy is his versatility, he can easily play back, midfield or forward.
"He brings a heap of experience and very high standards. He's a fierce competitor and hopefully he can be a real asset for us."
A date with Ballarat kicks off the Devils' season.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.