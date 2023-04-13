The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Football Netball Preview

BFNL 2023: Darley season preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darley head coach Dan Jordan is back at the helm in 2023. Picture by Adam Trafford
Darley head coach Dan Jordan is back at the helm in 2023. Picture by Adam Trafford

From a winless season in 2021 to a 10-win season last year, Darley was the feel-good story of the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.