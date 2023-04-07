Good Friday's rainy morning could not dampen the commitment of the faithful who took to the streets for their annual Way of the Cross.
The event is part of the Easter observance of Ballarat's Christian community, symbolically recreating the trials of Jesus Christ as he walked to Mount Calvary in Jerusalem.
Presiding Bishop Paul Bird said the pilgrimage, performed in Ballarat for more than 40 years, was significant here for its ongoing tradition in many families.
"Parents will bring their children, certainly those who are now parents, who have come all through the years ... that makes it a special occasion for the family as well as for their parish," he said.
The procession left St Columba's Catholic Church at 10am, stopping for 14 symbolic Stations of the Cross per the Easter story, and finished at the Black Hill lookout.
Bishop Bird was reflective of the "unpredictable" weather.
"Over the years people have been persevering, whether it's pleasant or a bit wet ... in its own way a good reflection of life in general, sometimes fairly easy, other times, it can be more difficult, but people press on," he said.
