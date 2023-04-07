Good Friday 2023 football and netball winners and losers

UNDER-19
Redan 3.1 6.5 9.8 11.10 (76)
Lake Wendouree U/19 2.2 3.4 3.5 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Redan: B.Carroll 3, B.Kelly 2, S.Litras 2, M.Boyer 2, J.Kroussoratis 1, N.Louw 1; Lake Wendouree: not supplied.
BEST - Redan: J.Faull, D.Harten, Z.Lee, N.Louw, B.Carroll, W.Barbary; Lake Wendouree: not supplied
A GRADE
Redan 40 d Lake Wendouree 17
B GRADE
Redan 48 d Lake Wendouree 31
C GRADE
Lake Wendouree 31 d Redan 24
D GRADE
Lake Wendouree 19 d Redan 13
E GRADE
Lake Wendouree 17 d Redan 11
19/UNDER
Redan 50 d Lake Wendouree 16
SENIORS
Dunolly 11.11 (77) d Maldon 7.15 (57)
GOALS - Dunolly: not supplied. Maldon: not supplied
BEST - Dunolly: not supplied. Maldon: S.Greene, B.Leonard-Shannon, T.Bishop, M.Gray, B.Johns, N.Thompson
RESERVES
Maldon Reserves 8.7 (55) d Dunolly 5.11 (41)
GOALS - Maldon: B.Brown 2, N.Webb 1, L.Brennan 1, J.Cox 1, B.Kitchingman 1; Dunolly: M.Goodwin 2, J.Mcarthur 1, R.Bouwmeester 1, A.Bearpark 1
BEST - Maldon: X.Noy, S.Burchell, B.Saint, I.Hartley, J.Cox, B.Brown; Dunolly: J.Townsend, C.Bray, T.Kinnane, M.Lawrence, D.Bray, J.Goodman
UNDER-14.5
Maldon 14.11 d Dunolly 0.2 (20)
GOALS - Maldon: Lachloan Drohan 5, Tully Rowbottom 4, Levi Mason 2, Aihen Turner 2, Jack Jennings 1, Tadgh Cancanzi.
BEST - Maldon: Tully Rowbottom, Levi Mason, Jack Smith, Riley Davey, Tadgh Cananzi, Aihen Turner. Dunolly: Isaac Scott, Harrison Prigg, Zane Tyzack, Jaxson Conway
UNDER-11.5
Maldon 12.1 (73) d Dunolly 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Maldon: O.Merlo 3, J.Muller 2, W.Govier 2, S.Gross 2, C.Jennings 1, T.Merlo 1, N.Jennings 1; Dunolly: not supplied
BEST- Maldon: H.Powell, S.Gross, C.Jennings, Z.Turner, L.Pascoe, W.Govier; Dunolly: J.Mitchell, K.Lawton, E.Hallworth, E.Strauch, C.Lay, I.Collins
A GRADE
Dunolly 28 d Maldon 27
B GRADE
Maldon 49 d Dunolly 15
C GRADE
Maldon 47 d DUNOLLY 15
17/UNDER
Maldon 40 d Dunolly 9
15/UNDER
Dunolly 25 d Maldon 20
13/UNDER
Dunolly 17 d Maldon 11
11/UNDER
Maldon 6 d Dunolly 4
