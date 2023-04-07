The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

BFNL and MCDFNL Good Friday football and netball results 2023

Updated April 11 2023 - 4:23pm, first published April 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good Friday 2023 football and netball winners and losers
Good Friday 2023 football and netball winners and losers

BALLARAT FNL

GOOD FRIDAY

ROUND 1 STANDALONE FIXTURE

FOOTBALL

UNDER-19

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.