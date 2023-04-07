Winners and Losers

UNDER-19
Redan 3.1 6.5 9.8 11.10 (76)
Lake Wendouree U/19 2.2 3.4 3.5 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Redan: B.Carroll 3, B.Kelly 2, S.Litras 2, M.Boyer 2, J.Kroussoratis 1, N.Louw 1; Lake Wendouree: not supplied.
BEST - Redan: J.Faull, D.Harten, Z.Lee, N.Louw, B.Carroll, W.Barbary; Lake Wendouree: not supplied
D GRADE
Lake Wendouree 19 d Redan 13
E GRADE
Lake Wendouree 17 d Redan 11
19/UNDER
Redan 50 d Lake Wendouree 16
UNDER-11.5
Maldon 12.1 (73) d Dunolly 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Maldon: O.Merlo 3, J.Muller 2, W.Govier 2, S.Gross 2, C.Jennings 1, T.Merlo 1, N.Jennings 1; Dunolly: not supplied
BEST- Maldon: H.Powell, S.Gross, C.Jennings, Z.Turner, L.Pascoe, W.Govier; Dunolly: J.Mitchell, K.Lawton, E.Hallworth, E.Strauch, C.Lay, I.Collins
15/UNDER
Dunolly 25 d Maldon 20
13/UNDER
Dunolly 17 d Maldon 11
11/UNDER
Maldon 6 d Dunolly 4
