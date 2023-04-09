The Probus Club of Ballarat Goldfields has continued to provide valuable social connection to the region's elderly and their annual Fish Festival was no different.
Catering to more than 60 people and serving up 59 pieces of fish along with a smorgasbord of sides including fruit salad, cheesecake and a range of slices, Probus Club of Ballarat Goldfields Fish Festival co-organiser Sandra McInerney said the importance of the day could not be understated.
"This was originally started at the beginning of our Probus Club 21 years ago," Ms McInerney said.
"They used to go down to Queenscliff, drive down, have fish and chips on the beach and then come back.
"But as people got older, it's graduated into venues and there's a lot of lonely people, and a lot of our Probus members are on their own, so it gives them another family because not everybody's family is here in Ballarat with them."
This year's Fish Festival, which is marked annually on Good Friday in support of the Royal Children's Hospital appeal, saw multiple Ballarat businesses jump on board to fund the social lunch including the Sebastopol Bowling Club and The Lake View Hotel.
There were also a number of big players who lent a hand such as Coles and Woolworths.
Ms McInerney said she was grateful to all sponsors who helped support the day.
"They have been very generous with food vouchers and helped us with whatever we've needed," she said.
"There's been quite a few coffee places that have also given us coffees or coffee and a cake vouchers and meal vouchers," she said.
While the club itself is yet to finalise how much its expenses totalled to, Ms McInerney said there was a surplus of funds which are going to be donated to the Royal Children's Hospital and the Ballarat SoupBus and Shower Bus.
Last year, Probus Club of Ballarat Goldfields incurred a surplus of $400 which was given to Ballarat Hospice Care.
The group was setup to help provide retirees with the opportunity to develop friendships and engage in social interactions after leaving full-time employment.
Across Australia and New Zealand there are more than 100,000 people who are listed as probus club members.
For more call 1300 630 488 or visit https://www.probussouthpacific.org/
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
