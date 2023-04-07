The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Woman allegedly sprung five times over the limit in Mount Clear

Updated April 7 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police on patrol near Ballarat on Wednesday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police on patrol near Ballarat on Wednesday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Police are out in force for the Easter long weekend, but dangerous driving is still being picked up across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.