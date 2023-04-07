Woman allegedly sprung five times over the limit in Mount Clear

Police are out in force for the Easter long weekend, but dangerous driving is still being picked up across the city.
On Friday evening, police were called after Ambulance Victoria officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically on Geelong Road.
Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old woman out of the vehicle speaking to ambos - she was taken to the police station for a breath test, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.265.
Her licence was immediately suspended and her vehicle impounded.
According to Victoria Police Media, it's expected she will be charged on summons for drink driving offences.
Operation Nexus, a state-wide road policing operation, will continue until Monday night.
It will target speed, impaired driving, distraction, fatigue, and seatbelt non-compliance across the state.
Ballarat Highway Patrol's Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said there would be "as many resources as possible" on the city's roads.
"We could pop up anywhere, anytime - day or night," he told The Courier.
"Before you go, have a good think about how much you've had to drink - even the night before. You could still be over limit.
"I'd also encourage drivers to stop in country towns, walk around the park, maybe get something to eat while you're there - and most importantly, do those phone messages while you are stopped, and not illegally while you are driving."
