Delacombe house demolitions: Homes Victoria relocates social housing tenants to make way for Big Build development

By Kirra Grimes
April 8 2023 - 4:30am
Delacombe resident Marlene Clarke with her grandson Bruce outside her condemned home. Picture by Kate Healy
Delacombe resident Marlene Clarke with her grandson Bruce outside her condemned home. Picture by Kate Healy

Delacombe social housing tenants facing the destruction of their community are not moving on without a fight, with one long-term resident threatening to "sit in front of the bulldozer" rather than let it rip through her home.

Local News

