Delacombe social housing tenants facing the destruction of their community are not moving on without a fight, with one long-term resident threatening to "sit in front of the bulldozer" rather than let it rip through her home.
The state government is redeveloping the Leawarra community to provide high-quality, energy efficient, and accessible social and affordable housing as part of the $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, with demolitions of existing homes underway.
Marlene Clarke is the last Homes Victoria tenant left in her street after neighbours moved out and temporary fencing went up all around her marking condemned houses soon to disappear.
Now in her seventies, Marlene raised two sons in the brick home she's been told she'll have to vacate.
She now cares for her 22-month-old grandson and five-year-old granddaughter in that same home up to four days a week, and until recently maintained a stunning garden bursting with fresh vegetables and established ornamental plants.
She "let everything go" in 2021 when authorities first told residents about the redevelopment plans, as she was under the impression things would move quickly.
Almost two years on, Marlene says she still hasn't been told where or when she will be moving and she has "no idea whatsoever" where she'll end up living long-term.
"They did ring me a couple of months ago and said not to worry, 'you'll start hearing noises, but you've got a while yet'," she said.
"Well what's 'a while'? Is it a month, is it six months?
"I haven't heard from them."
Looking around her now overgrown garden, to the soundtrack of demolition crews working their way through the area, she said the uncertainty made her anxious, and she could not "see [her]self having a future".
She believes she will be allocated a two-bedroom unit, after she refused to accept an initial offer of a one-bedroom unit because her grandchildren would have nowhere to sleep or play.
She is nevertheless "devastated" to leave her home of more than 40 years and move into a "shoebox" without a garden.
"I just sit here sometimes and look at it and think 'oh god'," she said.
"There was absolutely nothing here when I got here, just the house, everything started off with cuttings from elsewhere.
"And yeah that's what I'm thinking, the bulldozers are going to have fun with the trees."
Marlene told The Courier she had barely been updated about the project since it was first announced, and had been left "in a big mess" as a result.
Frustrated with the lack of communication and clarity around the relocation process, Marlene says she is going to "kick up" and "argue" when the time comes to leave.
"I'll just crack the sads and sit in front of the bulldozer or something," she said.
"I don't think it's fair."
And she's not the only one feeling this way, with reports multiple residents have been reluctant to leave in recent weeks.
"It's pretty full on down here at the moment," a resident who didn't want to be named said as they packed their belongings.
"We got what we wanted, but the amount of stress over the bloody months of finding out what's going on...we're happy to leave those bad memories behind."
Relocated tenants will be given first option to return to Leawarra when the new housing development is complete, expected to be in about five years' time.
Marlene for one is certain she will not take up that option because the proposed design "makes no sense" and the new dwellings looked "tiny".
"They're building over the [existing] park, going across the road and demolishing houses to build a park," she said.
"This [Marlene's house lot] is going to be a street - a 'mews' they're calling it, but it's just an extra-wide footpath that's still wide enough for an average-size car to drive through if they decide to do something stupid.
"It's supposed to make it more 'social,' but I don't think you'd want people walking by your back fence and close to you all the time."
Homes Victoria has confirmed it is covering tenants' reasonable relocation expenses, as well as providing site progress updates and broader support for any unforeseen issues.
Each tenant has been provided a dedicated relocations team member, allowing a single point of contact for the renter to reach out to with any questions.
Multiple types of properties are available for relocations depending on each household's individual needs, and each household can provide up to five relocation preference areas.
Each household is assessed, and property is offered in accordance with allocations guidelines.
Renters who have special accommodation requirements, such as mobility access will be assessed accordingly.
Relocations for stage one of demolition are complete and all remaining renters will be relocated when properties become available.
"We have been working with renters since June 2021 to help them relocate to suitable, alternative housing while the works are completed, so children can remain at their schools and renters can remain close to their communities," a Homes Victoria spokesperson said.
