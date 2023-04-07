The Courier's top photographers are out and about for a massive couple of days of sport.
Lake Wendouree hosted the canoe polo national championships, beginning on Friday, while in the Ballarat Football Netball League returned with a bang - the Lakies took on Redan at City Oval to bring in season 2023.
The GWV Rebels boys and girls also had a massive week, up against Geelong.
There's also plenty of shots from the Miners' matches against Bendigo at Selkirk Stadium, and plenty more - as well as local soccer, one of Ballarat's newest sports, frisbee golf, is on again on Sunday.
Check out the best photos of the long weekend right here.
IN THE NEWS
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.