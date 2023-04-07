Avalon trainer Daniel Gibbons declared at the end of last year that no other greyhound in Australia had the explosive pace of Kelsey Bale.
Kelsey Bale ($7.20) lived up to that claim with a blistering finish to capture the $78,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Greyhound Cup, 450m, on Friday night.
She came from the back of the field turning for home to take a gap and win by almost a length, going away on a rain-affected track.
Heavy rain delayed the Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club group 2 feature by 35 minutes, with remedial work required on a section of the track before stewards gave the race - the eighth on a 12-event program - the all clear to go ahead.
Unleashed Collinda ($4.80) was second after leading, with Gibbons also getting third with Quinlan Bale ($6.20).
Kelsey Bale now has 20 wins for owner-breeder Brendan Wheeler and $292,000 in earnings.
It was her first feature success since last year's group 2 Laurels Classic, although leading up to Ballarat she did run second in the group 1 Temlee.
Meanwhile, Gary Peach and Trent Blacker provided hometown wins on Cup Night.
Peach's Cape Clear kennel saluted with Action Girl ($1.90) in the Good Friday Appeal Cup, 390m.
It was Action Girl's 34th win at her 50th career start.
The Mitchell Park-based Blacker scored with Sir Bingo ($3.80) in the tightest of finishes in the Life Member's Trophy Final, 450m.
The Lara-trained Stour Monelli ($2.80) had more than two lengths to spare as he took out the Frank Murphy Memorial, 545m.
