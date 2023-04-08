Ballarat's Grace O'Dwyer posted the second fastest time in the Stawell Women's Gift heats on Saturday.
The 2015 Stawell Women's Gift winner clocked 13.546 seconds for the 120m to progress into Monday's semi-finals.
O'Dwyer made the pace early, winning the second of 14 heats.
Only pre-post favourite Olivia Hastings (7.25m) bettered O'Dwyer (7m) - running 13.542
Ryan Tarrant shapes as the one to beat in the Stawell Men's Gift after running the fastest heat time of 12.29.
The Malvern East-based Tarrant (3.75m) eased up over the last 20m to coast to the line.
Nicholas Antonino (8.75m) also ensured he will be among the favourites in the semi-finals after winning his heat in 12.31.
Four past Stawell Gift winners took out heats - Isaac Dunmall (2016), Jacob Despard (2018), Dhruv Rodrigues-Chico (2019) and Harrison Kerr (2022).
In addition to the heat winners, the 28 next fastest women and 23 next fastest men go into the semi-finals.
1-Kevin Brittain (10m) 12.47
2- Kyle Nicolussi (3.5m) 12.47
3-Nicholas Antonino (8.75m) 12.31
4-Leonard King (4m) 12.34
5-Kyle Ennis (4m) and Brad Hunt (5.75m) 12.51
6-Jack Lacey (9m) 12.49
7-Ryan Tarrant (3.75m) 12.29
8-Dhruv Rodrigues-Chico (0.75m) 12.61
9-Jasper Nettleforld (6.5m) 12.47
10-Endale Mekonnen (8.75m) 12.47
11-Jacob Despard (1.25m) 12.55
12-Jess McKenna (1.75m) 12.54
13-Mitchell O'Neill (4.25m) 12.4
14-Harrison Kerr (2.5m) 12.83
15-Saye Morris (5m) 12.41
16-Ryan Illet (7.75m) 12.58
17-Isaac Dunmall (6m) 12.34
18-Massimo Acquaro (6.75m) 12.43
1-Nicole Berridge (7m) 13.79sec
2- Grace O'Dwyer (7m) 13.55
3-Ellie Keratianos (6m) 14.08
4-Bella Pasquali (7.25m) 13.62
5-Emily Carty (11m) 14.06
6-Olivia Hastings (7.25m) 13.54
7-Layla Watson (8.75m) 13.73
8-Connie Murray (5.5m) 13.92
9-Katie Moore (10.25m) 14.16
10-Olivia May (10.5m) 13.94
11-Zoe Neale (5.5m) 13.74
12-Jemma Pollard (7.75m) 14.01
13-Alesha Bennetts (5.5m) 13.83
14-Keely Henderson (10.5m) 13.75
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
