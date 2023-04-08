The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's Grace O'Dwyer charges into Stawell Women's Gift semi-finals | all men's and women's heat winners

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 8 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace O'Dwyer powers to the line to win her Stawell Women's Gift heat on Saturday. Picture by Luke Hemer.
Grace O'Dwyer powers to the line to win her Stawell Women's Gift heat on Saturday. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Ballarat's Grace O'Dwyer posted the second fastest time in the Stawell Women's Gift heats on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.