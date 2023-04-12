The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

Wedding venue plans on 2310 Old Melbourne Road in Moorabool Shire Council

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 12 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed site for wedding venue at 2310 Old Melbourne Road. Picture by Adam Trafford
Proposed site for wedding venue at 2310 Old Melbourne Road. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat brides could have a new wedding venue option, 20 minutes outside of town, if building permits are approved by the Moorabool Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.