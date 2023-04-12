Ballarat brides could have a new wedding venue option, 20 minutes outside of town, if building permits are approved by the Moorabool Shire Council.
Jeca Farms, a hobby farm home to highland cows and an eco-friendly confetti shop, have proposed to build an American-style barn on their property.
The proposed barn at 2310 Old Melbourne Road, Bungaree would be 352 square-metres with an additional space for food trucks.
Independent vendors would bring their food truck onto the property so an industrial kitchen has not been included in the drawings. The permit would limit the venue to 52 weddings a year with the capacity of 120 guests. Forty-one car parking spaces, including two disabled, are included.
The planning documents explain the venue is well concealed from Old Melbourne Road with "no public parking or events to spill off the property".
While the permit allows operations between Monday to Sunday, owners anticipate weddings would mostly be held on a Saturday.
Noise restrictions are in place before noon and after 11pm, but the venue can operate from 11am. This development is anticipated to cost $60,000.The plans contain a proposed area for smoking, away from property entrances.
Conditions of the permit mean building needs to commence within two years and be completed within four. The planning permit for the property was approved by the shire in August 2022. Building permits are currently before council.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
