Near miss at Navigators prompts urgent call for security

By Gabrielle Hodson
April 11 2023 - 4:00am
Navigators Community Hall and its nearby rotunda were both at risk of burning down. Picture Google Maps.
Navigators Community Hall and its nearby rotunda were both at risk of burning down. Picture Google Maps.

Moorabool Shire Council staff are preparing an urgent report on the feasibility of CCTV cameras on council land with known anti-social behaviour after a fire at the Navigators Community Centre.

