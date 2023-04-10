Moorabool Shire Council staff are preparing an urgent report on the feasibility of CCTV cameras on council land with known anti-social behaviour after a fire at the Navigators Community Centre.
Ward Moorabool councillor Tom Sullivan said the blaze is understood to have been lit sometime over the weekend of April 1 or 2 - possibly as a campfire.
"It's dangerous behaviour," he said.
"If the fire had got out of control, the wind could have changed and all of a sudden it burns the rotunda - and then the hall. They're both made of wood.
"These facilities were hard-fought for to get and took years to get up and running.
"To do something like that - and the potential to lose the hall - it's just not on.
"To replace it could take decades.
"The community puts in a lot of time and works hard to raise a lot of money to get these facilities."
Cr Sullivan said Moorabool had been investigating a policy to push for security cameras around council properties with known anti-social behaviour.
"Now I'm hoping to expedite the matter," he said.
"We need to enact this as soon as possible.
"Other councillors have also mentioned other places where there's anti-social behaviour."
He said any damage to council property - no matter which end of the shire - was a burden to all ratepayers.
Cr Sullivan also rejected claims that security cameras were an invasion of privacy.
"I think if you're engaging in anti-social behaviour and are out there when you shouldn't be, you forfeit the right to privacy," he said.
"Cameras may be able to help the police - and if there are prosecutions, it might warn others not to try the same thing.
"At the end of the day there was not much damage at all, but the thing is there could have been.
"It's not the sort of thing you would encourage - and the potential for the destruction of the facility is real."
He said the hall was once a Catholic church - and was purchased by the Buninyong Council, thanks to much work from Cr Gerard Mullane.
The reserve surrounding the building is named after him.
Cr Sullivan said he did not know if the fire was connected to a spate of vandalism at a nearby 1860s bluestone rail bridge.
He raised the security camera matter during urgent business at Moorabool's latest council meeting. IT was seconded by CR Tonia Dudzik and councillors voted for it unanimously.
A representative from the hall committee said similar incidents had happened in the past - and they were keen to nip any further behaviour in the bud.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
