A new charity initiative is making high-quality clothing essentials accessible to all, but it needs more help to continue.
The Thread Together Mobile Wardrobe van will spend the next six months visiting towns throughout the Central Highlands to deliver brand-new clothing, free-of-charge, to those who need it most.
The service is an extension of the Thread Together hub that has operated out of the former Cafs (Child and Family Services) op shop behind Grenville Street for the past two years.
Anyone with a referral from Cafs or another welfare provider can make an appointment to visit the space and pick out eight clothing items, plus underwear, shoes, socks and accessories for no cost. Clients can return every three months if necessary to choose clothes appropriate to the season.
All items available to choose from are unworn excess stock donated by major fashion retailers such as Myer, David Jones, and The Iconic.
Cafs runs the service in Ballarat, and has a schedule of regional visits planned for the van including Ararat, Bacchus Marsh and Daylesford.
It's available, via referral, to anyone in the community who is experiencing hardship including people encountering homelessness, women and children escaping family violence, long-term unemployed, refugees, and more.
"It's about choice and dignity," Cafs Program and Volunteer Lead Nicole Roberts said. "Some people have never had the choice to come to a shop and pick out a brand new outfit they love.
IN THE NEWS
"With the cost of living, a lot of people don't even have a spare dollar."
The van is on loan from Sydney for now, but the hope is to make it a permanent service to ensure people in more remote areas don't miss out. To do that, Cafs needs to raise about $40,000 a year, plus bring on more volunteers.
"We know the need is out there, so we want to make sure we've got the resources to respond," Ms Roberts said.
To find out more or register your interest in volunteering, visit cafs.org.au
