The Moorabool Police Service Area has topped Western and Central Victoria for the highest number of leadfoots caught in the early stages of Operation Nexus.
The PSA - which also includes Hepburn and Golden Plains - saw 25 speeding drivers during the first 24 hours of an Easter blitz which wraps up Monday night.
Of those, 21 were clocked at 10-25kmh over the limit, while four were flying along at more than 25kmh.
In both categories, traffic police in Moorabool pinged more leadfoots than any other PSA in the Western Region which includes Bendigo, Echuca, Mildura, Portland and Geelong.
"We're really disappointed with the speeds we've seen on just day one (Thursday)," Moorabool Highway Patrol Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"People should be listening to those messages about excessive speed.
"The road toll is already 20 more than it was at this time last year."
It was a similar story in the Ballarat PSA - which takes in the Pyrenees Shire.
Eleven drivers were processed for speeding 10-25kmh - and one for driving more than 25kmh, leading to the loss of their licence for three months.
A motorcyclist also lost their licence in the Ballarat PSA after being clocked at a similar speed.
On top of that, Ballarat also saw one high-end drink driver on Thursday.
Ambulance Victoria called police to Geelong Road at 5.35pm where a woman was allegedly blew more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Officers said the 37-year-old Ballarat woman returned a reading of 0.265.
She is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving offences.
Police said her licence was immediately suspended and car impounded.
It was one of three vehicles confiscated on the day.
Moorabool saw two impoundments, but no recorded drink or drug-drivers.
All up, a whopping 925 breath tests were carried out in Ballarat on day one - and 187 in Moorabool.
Figures are yet to be released from a new driver-distraction detection camera seen around Ballarat last week, although one driver was alleged to have been behind the wheel with a mobile phone on day one of the operation.
"You just need to take the opportunity to stop rather than use your phone while you drive," Sgt Kelso said.
"We'd really like to see a bit more vigilance on the road."
Drivers who aren't supposed to be on the road continued to be one of the worst categories behind speeding.
In the Ballarat PSA, three unlicensed people were caught driving on Thursday - and one in Moorabool.
Ballarat also saw one disqualified driver behind the wheel, while Moorabool saw two.
Sgt Kelso said it was unclear if the bulk of offenders were local, but admitted the two regions were popular thoroughfares.
"The fact is that we have a transient population of drivers in Moorabool and Ballarat - and a lot of people who may not know the area," he said.
"It's an extra reason to slow down.
"We also have very changeable weather conditions at the moment and people still aren't driving safely on wet roads.
"They're putting themselves and others at risk."
One truckie in each PSA was also reported for alleged truck offences.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land.
