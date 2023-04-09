Grace O'Dwyer has an opportunity to earn a special place in Stawell Women's Gift history on Monday.
The Ballarat sprinter raced into major contention for the $55,000 feature with a stirring win in Saturday's heat's at Central Park.
Running off 7m, she clocked 13.546 seconds for the 120m dash.
Only South Australian Olivia Hasting (7.25m) was able to better O'Dwyer's time with a run of 13.542 four heats later.
The performance gives O'Dwyer a great chance of becoming only the second two-time winner of the Stawell Women's Gift - a feat achieved by Sue Carr in 1991 and 1995.
O'Dwyer won the Gift as a 15-year-old in 2015, which was the first year the event had parity in prizemoney with the Stawell Men's Gift.
O'Dwyer said she was pleased to shake out all the nerves with the heat run on what was a soft track after rain on Friday.
She will start a firm favourite for the fifth of six semi-finals on Monday, with the winners only to progress to the final.
O'Dwyer is drawn to face 2019 Stawell Women's Gift winner Alexia Loizou (2.75m), but she would need to improved markedly on her heat time of 14.022.
Of O'Dwyer's semi-final rivals, Lucy Carter (7.75m) 13.874 and Tori West (6m) 13.992 are her biggest dangers.
O'Dwyer said her initial focus after her heat win was to support other training partners from the POD Squad under the coaching of her father Peter O'Dwyer.
There was plenty to like abut their performances.
While there were no other heat winners among them, Tiana Shillitto, Chloe KInnersly and Halle Martin all progressed to semi-finals among the next fastest 28.
Kinnersly was one 18 to run sub-14 seconds with her time of 13.906 behind Hastings.
Kinnersly said she was pleased with the run.
"I was expecting a bit more from myself, but we now have the semis to improve."
Shillito is the frontmarker in the first semi-final, while Kinnersly and Martin are outmarkers in the fourth against another of the favourites in Bella Pasqualli.
Hastings is feeling confident going into the semi-finals, having reaped the benefits of training alongside 2021 Stawell Women's Gift winner Hayley Orman
"It's been great training with Hayley. She has helped me a lot."
Shillito and Martin built up to their sem-finals with second and third respectively behind frrontmarker Ruby Holten in the women's 70m final on Sunday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
