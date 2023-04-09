The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Grace O'Dwyer draws favourable Stawell Women's Gift sem-final | semi-field line-ups

DB
By David Brehaut
April 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace O'Dwyer takes out a Stawell Women's Gift heat. Picture by Luke Hemer.
Grace O'Dwyer takes out a Stawell Women's Gift heat. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Grace O'Dwyer has an opportunity to earn a special place in Stawell Women's Gift history on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.