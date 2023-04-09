The Courier
Ryan Tarrant gives notice to Stawell Gift rivals | semi-final fields

DB
By David Brehaut
April 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Ryan Tarrant does it easily to the line in his Stawell Men's Gift heat. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.
Former schoolboy rugby player Ryan Tarrant put his rivals on notice with the easiest of wins in a Stawell Men's Gift heat on Saturday.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

