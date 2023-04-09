Former schoolboy rugby player Ryan Tarrant put his rivals on notice with the easiest of wins in a Stawell Men's Gift heat on Saturday.
The Melbourne-based Tarrant (3.75m) ran the fastest heat time of 12.29 seconds - easing up over the last 20m.
He could not have been more impressive in claiming favouritism for the $55,000 final on Monday in what is his first time competing.
Despite being only 18 years-old, Tarrant has already made a mark - winning the 2021 Burnie Gift.
Nicholas Antoninio (8.75m) ran the next best time of 12.313, with Leonard King (3.75m) stopping the clock of 12.341.
The men's semi-finals are star-studded.
Four past Stawell Gift winners Isaac Dunmall (2016), Jacob Despard (2018), Dhruv Rodrigues Chico (2019) and defending champion Harrison Kerr all won heats progress.
While Kerr ran 12.83, he was doing his best work late and looks a likely improver in the semi-finals in which he will be giving away 6.25m to Antonino.
In addition, 2017 winner Matt Rizzo advanced after finishing second in a heat as one of the next 23 fastest.
Freshly crowned Australian 200m champion Jake Doran (0.5m) just missed out on taking out his heat, but his second was enough to see him stay in contention.
Ballarat duo Patrick Martin (8m) and Lincoln Barnes (9m) also did enough to force their way into the semi-finals.
In a rare outcome, the photo finish was unable to separate Kyle Ennis and Brad Hunt in the fifth heat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.