Myrniong trotter Just Believes to contest The Elitloppet in Sweden

By David Brehaut
Updated April 10 2023 - 9:44am, first published April 9 2023 - 9:00am
Sweden-bound Just Believes wins the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship final at Melton in December. Picture by Stuart McCormick.
Sweden-bound Just Believes wins the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship final at Melton in December. Picture by Stuart McCormick.

Ballarat bred and owned, and Myrniong-trained trotter Just Believe has been invited to run in the world famous The Elitloppet in Sweden.

