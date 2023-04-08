Ballarat bred and owned, and Myrniong-trained trotter Just Believe has been invited to run in the world famous The Elitloppet in Sweden.
The reigning Inter-Dominion champion will take on the world's best squaregaiters in the $1.8m feature at Solvalla - a 1000m circuit - in Stockholm on Sunday, May 28.
The Elitloppet features two heats and the final, all run over a mile, on the same day.
Harness Racing Victoria uses the same format for the rich Great Southern Star - a group 1 trotting race which Just Believe won at Melton in February this year.
Just Believe finished second in his heat before running away with the group 1 $300,000 final.
Cardigan-based Yabby Darm Farms bred Just Believe and retains ownership while leasing the seven-year-old to a big syndicate of harness racing enthusiasts.
The invitation provides a rare opportunity for an Australian trotter.
Just Believe be only the third Australian-trained starter in The Elitloppet.
Sundons Gift was the first in 2009 and Maori Time followed in 2018.
Neither progressed beyond the heat stage.
Just Believe has taken his career to a new level since joining the Myrniong stable of Jess Tubbs and husband and leading reinsman Greg Sugars.
He spent the first three years of his career in the care of Gippsland-based Michael Hughes, reaching a peak of that stage of career when third in the 2021 Inter Dominion final in Sydney.
With Hughes giving away training, connections sent Just Believe to Tubbs mid-way through last year.
Since then the son of French stallion Orlando Vici has gone to a new level.
He has had 10 wins, five seconds and a third in that time to take his career standings to 18 wins and 18 minor placings for almost $670,000 in stakes.
As well as winning the Great Southern Star, Just Believe went through the Inter Dominion series in Victoria in November-December unbeaten, taking out three heats and the final in the space of two weeks.
His other big wins have included the group 1 Bill Collins Sprint and group 1 Australian Trotting Grand Prix.
Just Believe faces a marathon trip to reach his destination.
It has been reported that he will fly to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, then spend time on the road and a ferry via Denmark before getting to Sweden.
The Elitloppet was first run in 1952.
Horses from seven nations have won the event, with Sweden boasting the most winners with 25.
France has provided 23, Italy 10, Germany five, United States three, and Norway and Canada two each.
French trotter Etonnant is the reigning champion.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
