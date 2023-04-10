It is time for Ballarat artists to think about pursuing an opportunity to exhibit in Australia's first regional art gallery.
Applications to exhibit for the Backspace gallery are open for the 2024/25 financial year until Sunday May 28.
"So many artists live here, but there are limited opportunities to exhibit," art gallery curator Kiri Smart said.
Backspace makes up one of three spaces in Ballarat that encouraged local artists to display their work, also included are the Art Space next to the Mining Exchange and a space in Unicorn Lane, both of which are run by Creative Ballarat.
Ms Smart said the Backspace exhibit is the most supported of the three and is very similar to how more established artists would work with a gallery.
"It's a full professional experience, they work with curators, designers, our install team and our marketing team," she said.
Applications are submitted online via the gallery's website, Ms Smart said the best applications have thought about how to best use the space available and share a clear direction of the artist's practice.
"For a panel that's looking at a huge amount of applications, you really want to make a short, clear, definite, strong proposal to catch that attention," she said.
"You've got a brief moment of time."
Ms Smart said sometimes less experienced artists try to convey a wide range of abilities but it is best to share a clear theme or idea.
While photos are encouraged alongside the application, she said this did not need to be finished work, instead a "strong indication of the practice".
The gallery is hosting an information session for potential applicants on April 26.
The session is free but participants need to register with the gallery.
Ms Smart said she wanted to encourage anyone curious to think about applying, even if it means they are able to get experience putting forward exhibition proposals.
"We also try to provide some feedback to all applicants," she said.
"Sometimes the most talented artists perhaps miss the market a bit in their application, so we would certainly encourage people to apply again, that is also part of the professional process."
IN THE NEWS:
All art forms and disciplines are accepted and artists can apply either as a solo exhibit or in a pair. "I would certainly like to see more collaborations, it often makes for a far more interesting application and it's also a great way for us to be able to share the space with more local creatives," Ms Smart said.
Recent exhibitors draw on a wide range of themes and designs, in July Minaal Lawn created an "abstracted Hindu temple" with her ceramic work that helped her connect to her Indian heritage.
More recently Ebony Gulliver presented a bright, geometrical collection and currently in the space is Seiko Hoashi's work inspired by Japanese calligraphy strokes in both 2D and 3D forms.
Preference is given to people working or living in the City of Ballarat and the wider Grampians region.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.