The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Waiting lists for non-government schools soar as new private school site goes up for sale in Winter Valley

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land for sale that is earmarked for a private school in a new Winter Valley development
Land for sale that is earmarked for a private school in a new Winter Valley development

Waiting lists for Ballarat's non-government secondary schools are soaring with no sign of easing, particularly at year seven level, for at least the next few years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.