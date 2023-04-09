MORE than 50 Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre records have fallen in a bumper year of track and field, with some competitors bringing home multiple records across a range of disciplines.
Long distance runner Angela Williams incredibly finished up with six new records to her name, breaking two records each in 50+ 800m, 1500m and 3000m.
The final three records all came in the play-off events to close the season. In week one, the Wendouree Athletics Club member broke the 1500m record with a run of 5 minutes 11.04 seconds.
In the second week of play-offs, Williams ran the 800m in 2.37.55 and on the same day backed up with a record in the 3000m with a time of 11.07.05. remarkably, that time was more than 12 seconds quicker than her own record she broke in round 6.
Ballarat Harriers runner Clair Johnson broke three records over the course of the season, twice beating the mark in the women's 40+ 2000m steeple as well as picking up the women's 40+ 3000m record.
Like Williams, Johnson smashed her personal best in the steeple in the play-offs. Earlier in the season she set a mark 8.07.75, only destroy the eight minute barrier in the play-offs, with an incredible time of 7.50.17.
it wasn't just the track stars making waves across the competition, with hammer thrower Alyssa Benbow breaking four records across the season.
Benbow, from Eureka Atheltics, is now the record holder in under 16, 17, 18 and 20 hammer throw with a launch of 47.23m in 16, 17 and 18, while the heavier 20, she threw a new record of 38.71. Both records came in round eight of competition.
Sisters Summer and Kiana Jenkins also produced amazing results in pole vault., Summer's leap of 2.10m in the first round of the play-offs, saw her picked the under 15s, 16s, 17s, 18s, 20s and open record.
Kiana also pulled out her own pole vault record, jumping 2m in the 14s, showing both have a huge potential for further honours.
Ben Locke produced five records across the season in hammer and discus events. In round eight he broke two records on the same day, the men's 18s hammer with a throw of 53.30m and also the men's 20 discus with a launch of 39.60m.
Other records included Lucy Jones who set new marks in both the 15s, 800m and 1500m and Zac Grainger in the men's 17s, 2000m steeple.
Sprinters Hudson Downes and Cooper Sherman also produced 200m records. Downes time 22.83 seconds was a record in 16s, while Sherman's 21,09 meant he broke both the 20s and open record.
