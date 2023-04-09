The Courier
Ballarat athletes break more than 50 BRAC records across the athletics season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 9 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Ballarat Harriers runner Claire Johnson broke three BRAC records throughout season 2022-23. Picture supplied
MORE than 50 Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre records have fallen in a bumper year of track and field, with some competitors bringing home multiple records across a range of disciplines.

General news and sports journalist

