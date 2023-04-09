Visiting states have proved to be the dominant teams at the Paddle Australian Canoe Polo Championship which was held at Lake Wendouree across the weekend.
Tasmania, South Australia, Queensland and the ACT all scored big results across the weekend, with visiting states cleaning up all the major prizes.
In the men's final played on Sunday afternoon, ACT A won a thriller over South Australia, 6-5.
The two teams traded goals in pulsating contest. Leading the charge for the ACT was Michael Lawrence-Taylor and Adam Hofmeyer who each scored twice, with singles to Matthew Gates and Jason Downey.
For the South Australian's, it was a near one-man show with Luke Homes getting on the scorers sheet three times with singles each to Will Polley and Chris Heard.
The women's competition saw a victory to ACT A, who held off South Australia 5-2 in the final. Two goals from Jess Harmer and singles to Carly Goodwin, Jen Stevens and Laura Kleinrahm were enough get the job done in a high-quality encounter.
In the Masters event, Tasmania and South Australia fought out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the final, however Tasmania's superior record through the tournament with five wins and a draw, compared to South Australia's three wins, two losses and draw meant it won the title.
In the under 21s, Queensland produced a masterstroke in the final, dominating to defeat Tasmania 5-1. Liam Warriner scored twice in the big victory.
Victoria took out the third position in both the under 21 and open men, defeating South Australia 5-3 in the under 21 and Queensland 4-3 in the open. Queensland defeated Victoria 6-4 in the women's third versus fourth match. There was no play-off in the Masters.
The ACT's Hofmeyer was the leading goal scorer across the weekend with 24 goals for the men's team, while Jess Harmer was the leading scorer in the women's competition with 18 goals.
Queensland under 21 pair Liam Warriner and Oliver Hewlett Smith and Victorian Jade Kerber each scored 15 goals across the competition.
The Paddle Australian Polo Championships were played in mostly choppy waters at Lake Wendouree across the past three days.
