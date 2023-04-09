Poor weather could not keep the crowds away from the annual Blackwood Easter Carnival and Woodchop.
Hundreds flocked to the 121st running of the event to be part of a sporting and entertainment program ranging from gumboot and egg throwing to professional wood chop, music, a parade through town and an Indigenous welcome to country.
"There were so many times early in the carnival that I thought it was going to be a bust as the weather got blowy, drizzly then cold but people decided to hang around," said Blackwood Progress Association president Brendan Hehir.
Despite fears might not have access to enough logs for the woodchop because of a legal halt on timber harvesting, organisers managed to source enough logs for all planned events.
The 3000 visitors were able to take respite in tents to listen to music when the weather turned, before heading back outdoors for more sporting action when the sun peeked through.
Mr Hehir said a traditional highlight was the parade through town.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It was our typical parade with lots of kids, lots of floats, a big brass band at the front followed by CFA trucks with their sirens on making lots of noise, then the crowd followed the procession down to the recreation reserve," he said.
"People turned up and they were there for the day ... and participation is almost compulsory as we throw them into activities."
Gumboot throwing, kids races, egg throwing, hula hoop workshop, a giant tug of war and more activities helped keep bodies warm despite the cool temperatures.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.