A Ballarat theatre scene alumnus has taken on a new challenge in his role in an upcoming true crime drama TV series.
Aaron Glenane will be playing his first lead role as Detective Gavin Wyatt in The Claremont Murders.
The dramatised retelling follows Western Australian police who were on the scene in the 1990s when three young women went missing in Claremont.
It took over two decades to find the killer, and the show follows the detectives who pick the cold case back up.
Growing up, Mr Glenane was a sports-mad student who had his sights set on professional basketball.
As a way to combat his shyness, Mr Glenane's mum enrolled him in drama and speech classes.
The Ballarat High School alumnus cut his teeth in local theatre companies like BLOC and Lyric Theatre performing shows such as Oliver and Chicago.
"[Her Majesty's Theatre] is one of the best theatres to perform in," Mr Glenane said.
"It is one of the oldest theatres in Australia, so it's a privilege to have it just right there and for that to be your kind of stomping ground."
Mr Glenane said he remembered hearing about the Claremont Murders when real-life police made an arrest in 2016.
"Something that drew me to [the story] is the kind of dogged determination of the West Australian police force," he said.
"Trying to find this perpetrator and solve this case, I mean, it took a long time to get there, but they never gave up.
"It was the most expensive and longest running police investigation in WA history and all of those things combined, just made for a really important story to tell."
Recently Mr Glenane has featured in Stantaram, Interceptor, Home and Away and Snowpiercer.
IN THE NEWS
He said he auditioned for The Claremont Murders in 2021, but filming was was delayed for a year because of the hard border restrictions in WA.
Mr Glenane said tackling the lead performance as Detective Wyatt has been a fun challenge.
"Really trying to understand the mindset of a detective, you know, there's so many things that have to be balanced," he said.
"Paying attention to all the details around you and you never really take anything at face value."
Mr Glenane said he has enjoyed working alongside Laura Gordon, Cat Van-Davies, Kate Ritchie, Erik Thompson and Ryan Johnson in the show.
The Claremont Murders' first episode will be released Monday, April 10, on Channel Seven and 7Plus.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.