A new business in Buninyong is hoping to break down the stereotypes surrounding the tattoo industry.
Bridget and Lochie Tunstall have made their way back to Ballarat and are fulfilling a dream of opening their own tattoo studio.
The Lover's Den location in Buninyong previously housed the Saltbush Kitchen.
The Tunstalls have converted the old building into their new studio where they will work alongside three other artists Jessica Ireland, Amber Caruana, Laura Miitel.
Between the five of them they cover a range of styles from traditional American, fine line, colour and black and white realism.
Bridget Tunstall said she completed her apprenticeship in Ballarat and had been working in Melbourne for the past 18 years.
A few years ago the Tunstalls bought a house closer to Ballarat and have started their family.
"This place came up on the market and we just thought it would be a great spot to start our own studio," Ms Tunstall said.
She said sometimes clients would travel from as far as Horsham or even the north-east Victorian border if they found a tattoo artist they liked. But Ms Tunstall also hopes the studio can be an inclusive space for people in Buninyong, Ballarat and the region.
"I think a lot of people are still a little bit intimidated by the atmosphere of a tattoo studio," she said.
"It is still kind of a men's club, it's a bit better but sometimes people can be stuck in the 'rough men, biker' mentality - which isn't necessarily true. We are trying to promote an environment [that is] welcoming, happy and relaxing."
Ms Tunstall said sometimes people were super-clear on a particular style from an artist whereas others would reach out to the studio and be paired with an artist.
While realistic portraits continued to remain a staple in the tattooing space, fine line and smaller pieces had been a consistent trend. The studio accepts walk-ins, in personal and email consultations.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
