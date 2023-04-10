The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Coaches replace trains on Ballarat, Ararat, Maryborough lines until April 23

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat, Ararat, Maryborough train line disruption until April 23
Ballarat, Ararat, Maryborough train line disruption until April 23

Passengers on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough train lines face major disruption as works take place along the line over the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.